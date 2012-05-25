An Eerie Look Inside The Infamous Old Remington Arms Factory

Photo: Kristina Kyoryosh

Remington Arms is an iconic American firearms manufacturer, and it’s the oldest continuously operating manufacturer on the continent.Despite the constant technological progress in its industry, Remington has managed to keep up and stay afloat. It’s currently the largest U.S. maker of shotguns and rifles. But as technology changed, some of its facilities became outdated, and Remington had to move on.



One such factory still stands in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and it provides an amazing look into Remington’s past. However, many of its buildings have been slated for demolition and will soon be gone forever.

It’s an infamous location. There were numerous fatal accidents that occurred there, and people say the place is haunted. In fact, Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures show devoted an episode to the site.

Photographer Kristina Kyoryosh ventured into the abandoned factory, and we spoke with her about what she saw.

