An Eerie Look Inside The Infamous Old Remington Arms Factory

Photo: Kristina Kyoryosh
Remington Arms is an iconic American firearms manufacturer, and it’s the oldest continuously operating manufacturer on the continent.Despite the constant technological progress in its industry, Remington has managed to keep up and stay afloat. It’s currently the largest U.S. maker of shotguns and rifles. But as technology changed, some of its facilities became outdated, and Remington had to move on.
One such factory still stands in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and it provides an amazing look into Remington’s past. However, many of its buildings have been slated for demolition and will soon be gone forever.
It’s an infamous location. There were numerous fatal accidents that occurred there, and people say the place is haunted. In fact, Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures show devoted an episode to the site.
Photographer Kristina Kyoryosh ventured into the abandoned factory, and we spoke with her about what she saw.
The old Remington Arms plant is located at 812 Barnum Ave. in Bridgeport, Connecticut. This section is connected (via tunnels) to another set of old Remington buildings, now owned by GE, which made weapons.
Climbing up the stairs as you enter one of the buildings, you're instantly greeted by a really creepy hallway.
Followed by a series of rooms. Moss is everywhere, and the place is crumbling. Not too much of a surprise since the place was completely abandoned by Remington in 1988.
A lone chair remains overlooking the rest of the buildings. Reports of hauntings include everything from shadowy figures to disembodied screams.
Then, it opens up into a massive room, cluttered with all sorts of trash. Some was left over from the Remington era, while more was likely just dumped here over time.
Once, this place was a centrepiece for the rise of industry on the East Coast. It was a massive facility lodged right in the middle of an big, industrial city.
Now, it has been reduced to a niche attraction for the occasional ghost hunter or paranormal investigator.
It was one of the biggest munitions factories in the world during World War II, employing upwards of 17,000 workers. Now, it's filled with bits of scrap.
This staircase would take you back upstairs if it was still intact. Instead, it's time to head down another floor.
Down here, there's art on the wall which still looks relatively fresh. It seems like a strange place to wander to do art or graffiti.
Most of the documents, like this order sheet, are dated 1982. Remington moved the majority of its operations to Arkansas in 1970, but kept a smaller crew here for another 18 years.
It takes you to the remains of an office building. Someone had left personal belongings here, so it appears it has been adopted as a home or shelter.
Another building over is similarly dilapidated, but covered with plants that have taken over the exterior.
Standing alone next to a cemetery is the shot tower, which once was the production facility for shot balls. They would drop molten lead through a sieve at the top, and it would solidify on the way down, creating little spheres. At the bottom, they land in a water basin and are cooled.
Here's one of the rooms in the shot tower. Supposedly, there was once a fatal accident in here that killed two workers.
There's a bolt cutter still sitting on the windowsill at the top of the tower. Who knows who left it there, or how long it has been sitting.
