The NFL Was A Lot Less Pink This Weekend

If you have been watching NFL games this month, it has been hard not to notice how much more pink for breast cancer awareness was being worn by the players as compared to previous seasons (numerous examples can be found here). But that all changed this weekend as the amount of pink was scaled back immensely.



No longer were we watching the National Pink Football League. As Paul Lukas at Uni-Watch.com noted, it was as if the NFL sent out a “Let’s not overdo it” memo.

But what is perplexing is that there was no apparent pattern as a handful of players still wore a lot of pink. Robert Griffin III (see image below) was one notable example. Did these players just ignore the memo, or did they receive special exemptions?

Here are some images from around the league yesterday…

In the Rams-Packers matchup, the pink was mostly limited to a handful of players wearing pink shoes…

The pink towels were still a popular item, but often were the only pink item being worn by those players…

An entire scene without pink was unheard of earlier this month…

The Buffalo Bills were one team that was still wearing a lot of pink…

And Robert Griffin III had an undersleeve, a glove, and pink shoes (not seen)…

