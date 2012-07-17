Today's Summer Homes Don't Compare To The Lavish Newport Mansions

Photo: www.loc.gov

These days all the big celebrities have amazing summer houses, so we decided to take a look at the seasonal retreats that started it all: the Mansions in Newport, Rhode Island. In the 19th century, America’s wealthiest families, including the Vanderbilts and Astors, flocked to the famed summer cottages for only about six weeks out of the year. The uber-rich would race their yachts in the bay and throw lavish parties at night.



Today the architectural marvels are National Historical landmarks maintained by the The Preservation Society for Newport County. The properties are open for public tours, providing a rare look into the fabulous lives of the country’s social elite during the Gilded Age.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.