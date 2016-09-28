PHOTOS: The new Qantas first class pyjamas

Qantas has new pyjamas and slippers, designed by Martin Grant who did the latest crew uniforms, for those in first class.

The Australian born, Paris-based designer Martin Grant has produced a unisex navy and black trim Qantas First pyjamas made from 100% cotton with matching navy and black slippers.

Here’s what they look like:

Grant also designed new male and female amenity kits in the same navy hues as the pyjamas. It features a range of ASPAR by Aurora Spa products, travel socks, dental kit, ear plugs and deodorant. It also features a special eye mask designed by Martin that cups the eyes for maximum comfort and light block out.

The kit:

Supplied

This is the only the third re-design of the Qantas first class pyjamas since March 2007.

“The style considerations, material and design elements were completely different to my usual collections and I focused on combining style and sophistication with comfort and practicality,” says Grant.

“Material breathability, flattering colours and tapered lines were top of mind when coming up with the design, as well as ensuring the pyjama bottoms don’t crawl up the leg and a non-restrictive neckline just as important.

“Qantas pyjamas are iconic so it was also about a contemporary design that customers will want to tuck in to their carry-on bag after their flight.”

The design was road tested and refined by Martin Grant personally before being put into production.

Supplied

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.