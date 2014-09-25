PHOTOS: The New International Business Class Seats For Virgin Australia Domestic

The new Virgin Australia Business Class seat.

Virgin Australia’s new international business class seats will also be installed for long flights in Australia such as the Sydney to Perth route.

And Virgin says the seats won’t cost any more than the current business cabin.

The suites, which convert into 80 inch lie-flat beds, are being installed on Virgin Australia’s Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

B/E Aerospace, the seat manufacturer, named the new Virgin Australia Business Class suite the Super Diamond.

The seats will be installed in a 1-2-1 configuration, guaranteeing a window or aisle seat and maximum privacy. Currently A330 business lass is a 2-2-2 cabin.

The suite includes a tablet holder, a 16 to 18 inch touch screen for entertainment, multiple lighting settings and plenty of storage.

The seat also has new soft furnishings, a number of adjustable positions and a moveable arm rest to increase the seat width when sleeping.

The seats lie flat.

The suites will roll out to the Airbus A330 fleet in early 2015 with the first aircraft expected to be in service by March and the complete refit by August.

The Boeing 777 fleet, flying international routes, will start getting the new seat from November 2015 and will be complete by early 2016.

At Qantas, some of its A330 aircraft have the international Skybed seats in Business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.