PHOTOS: The moving light show to mark the 1st anniversary of the Sydney siege

Images of the floral tributes paid following the Lindt Cafe siege 12 months ago are being projected onto the building every night until December 19. Photo: Getty Images.

Thousands gathered in Sydney’s Martin Place under grey skies last night to mark the first anniversary of the Lindt Cafe siege, in which a gunman held 17 people hostage for 16 hours before police stormed the building.

Two people died: barrister Katrina Dawson and cafe manager Tori Johnson.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and NSW premier Mike Baird were among those who remembered the terrible day.

“A whole nation resolved to answer hatred with love,” the prime minister said, before reading from the many thousands of cards and notes left at the site in the days following.

The NSW premier said Australians “haven’t finished weeping, not just yet, but we know that behind these tears there is resilience and hope.”

“There are moments in life for which nothing can prepare us. December 15 and 16 were such days,” Baird said.

“We had faced hate and horror – but we responded with love and defiance. And we were reminded that, where there was grief, there was hope.”

As part of the commemoration, the Lindt Cafe building was used as a projection screen showing images of the flowers, condolence notes and people who came to pay tribute to Johnson, Dawson and all who had to cope with the legacy of the tragic day.

When the flowers that filled Martin Place were finally cleared away, a fortnight after the siege, all the cards and notes were preserved and recorded. Those messages were projected onto the building.

The light show will continue on the building for the next four nights, until Saturday, December 19, as part of the remembrance.

Here are some of the images that captured the poignancy of last night’s ceremony.

Lindt Cafe siege survivor Marcia Mikhael is hugged during the Tuesday night's commemoration of the one year anniversary. Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Fellow survivor Joel Herat was there too, one of 17 people held hostage by the gunman. Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Selina Win Pe, another who survived the 17-hour siege, holds a baby during the commemoration. Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Thousands turned out to remember Katrina Dawson and Tori Johnson, killed during the siege. PM Malcolm Turnbull said 'Our love, our unity, triumphs'. Photo by Saeed Khan/Getty Images The Sydney public schools choir sang, including 'Somewhere over the rainbow' and 'We are Australian'. Photo by Saeed Khan/Getty Images The Lindt Cafe had more flowers placed outside it on the first anniversary of the siege. NSW premier Mike Baird started his day with coffee there. Photo by Saeed Khan/Getty Images Muslim scholar and Grand Mufti of Australia Ibrahim Abu Mohamed was among many religious leaders at the commemoration. Photo by Saeed Khan/Getty Images 'Suddenly we knew that words were not enough, and so we also carried flowers. That trickle of petals soon transformed into a sea of colour, and it was clear to the world that Sydney stands together,' said Mike Baird. A memorial inspired by the flowers in Martin Place in the wake of the siege, will be installed in the paving. The notes left in Martin Place have been kept for posterity and are being projected onto the Lindt Cafe building until December 19.

