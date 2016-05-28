The most innovative and creative designs from the 2016 Good Design Awards

Kensington Street. Photo: Supplied.

The winners of the 2016 Good Design Awards have been released — and it’s an interesting look at how far design has evolved beyond a product level.

The announcement was made at the awards ceremony on Friday coinciding with the opening night of annual outdoor lighting festival Vivid Sydney.

This year, the entries were judged across seven categories: product design, service design, digital design, communication design, architectural design, business model design as well as social innovation.

Flow Hive took out this year’s top award for its beehive technology which delivers a glass of honey per week without needing to crack open a hive. As bees become threatened from the increasing use of pesticides, inventors Cedar Anderson and Stuart Anderson managed to come up with a way to bring beekeeping to our backyards in a way that is easy to manage and use.

“Flow Hive is still about how design changes the landscape, but it’s a grassroots example. It’s about the new value eco-system that starts with an idea in a backyard, literally, that creates its own opportunity through crowdfunding because of its ability to capture peoples’ imagination,” said Brandon Gien, CEO of Good Design Australia.

“It’s not perfectly resolved from an industrial design point of view. It’s not sleek. There are rough edges. But it’s an ingenious improvement on an ancient human craft. And it shows that design – as a process of solving problems that matter to people – has never been more accessible,” he said.

Flow Hive. Photo: Supplied.

Speaking with Gien earlier this week, he also said that “the level of awareness of what design is has grown exponentially”.

“What I mean by that is that businesses are understanding the value of design from an investment point of view,” he explained.

“What’s also happened is that the diversity of designs has started to increase; design was normally attached to the design of the manufactured product back in the 70s and 80s.

“You’ve got categories likes service design, business model design, social innovation. If we were having this discussion ten years ago, you would be like I’m not sure what you’re asking about.

“Services meaning design? Absolutely. It’s no different to designing a product, designing a service, designing an experience, designing processes.”

Here were the winners from each category below.

Good Design Award of the Year – Flow Hive

Flow Hive by Cedar Anderson and Stuart Anderson. Photo: Supplied.

A Flow Frame consists of partly formed honeycomb cells. The bees complete the comb then fill and cap the cells as usual. A lever is turned to split the cells vertically, allowing the honey to flow down and out of the hive without disturbing the bees or requiring any processing. – Good Design Awards 2016

Product Design – Gavi & Geri

Gavi is a world-first automated embryo vitrification system for use in assisted reproduction, aimed at increasing the fertility outcome for families. Providing greater certainty and control for embryologists in the delicate procedure of preparing IVF embryos for freezing, Gavi is an entire product ecosystem built around a unique core Pod technology. – Good Design Awards 2016

Service Design – Design In Schools – Design Education Through Practice

In 2015 Macquarie Primary School and DMA came together to develop a design learning program for Year 5/6 students. The intention was to undertake a formal, reusable design process to learn service design theory through practice with a real world problem: improving the car park experience. – Good Design Awards 2016

Digital Design – Acorns App

Acorns is the fastest growing savings and investment app. It allows people to round-up their daily purchases and automatically invest the change into a commission-free diversified portfolio of ETFs offered by the world’s top asset managers. The app was built with natural human behavior in mind to inspire realist investment strategies. – Good Design Awards 2016

Architectural Design – Kensington Street

Kensington Street brings to the table Sydney’s newest laneway and sets a new benchmark for the City’s future streets. Transforming a once abandoned corner of the city into an ‘eat street’ destination; heritage terraces are awash with new creative spaces, bringing an eclectic buzz to Broadway and Sydney’s evolving downtown. – Good Design Awards 2016

Business Model Design – PLUS

Creativity is our most abundant resource, so we used design thinking to transform D+I into a brand new company, better at what we do and how we do it. We undertook a reinvention process to expand the business, increase profitability, create an enhanced foundation for the future, and through expansion create opportunities for team members to advance their careers within the company. To achieve those outcomes we focused on three areas: our working environment, business processes, and team culture. – Good Design Awards 2016

Social Innovation – Lucky Iron Fish

Lucky Iron Fish is a certified B-Corporation founded to wipe out iron deficiency, which affects 3.5B people worldwide and can result in anemia, weakness, impaired cognition, and illness. Its carefully formulated/tested cast iron fish gives a family up to 90% of their required iron intake when used daily during food preparation. – Good Design Awards 2016

