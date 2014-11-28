PHOTOS: The LifeJacket Which Turns Into A Raft And Other Amazing New Australian Designs

Raymond Tinyow’s Nautilus life jacket turns into a raft. Image: UNSW

This year’s industrial design graduates at the University of New South Wales have turned their attention away from expensive chairs and over-analysed fruit bowls.

And the 50 or so student creations are being exhibited at UNSW’s Kensington campus from today until December 2.

Here are some of the creations:

A lifejacket which turns into a raft

Raymond Tinyow’s Nautilus life jacket has an integrated life raft which inflates automatically, scooping the wearer up and out of the water.

It’s a life-saving device aimed at offshore, cold water industries such as oil drilling and commercial fishing, but it could also be used by passenger liners.

“About 70% of cold water deaths happen within 10 minutes, even with a lifejacket,” Tinyow says.

Two years to get a prosthetic leg?

Lukas Cubirka’s idea for an easy-to-assemble prosthetic leg in kit form, came to him after he saw an ABC TV Foreign Correspondent episode about unexploded cluster bombs left in Laos after the Vietnam War and the terrible injuries they continue to cause.

Image: UNSW

His light, adjustable and inexpensive to manufacture Disparity Kits are designed for children and to be distributed in poorer economic areas, particularly rural ones.

“It was taking up to two years for some of the kids in Laos to get their completed prosthetics and they were travelling long distances to and from towns to get them fitted,” Cubirka says.

Disparity Kit legs would be a temporary measure to get kids mobile again after a catastrophic injury. The instructions would also include rehab exercises, he says.

Out of control on the ski fields

Experienced snowboarder Richard Trajcevski came up with an indicator system which lights up automatically in response to the boarder’s shifting weight, and warns those in their vicinity of an imminent zig or zag.

Beginners can be a real hazard on the ski fields, Trajcevski says.

Richard Trajcevski and his snowboard. Image: UNSW

Pro-tech-T gives those who are in control of their equipment a chance to take evasive action.

And, says Trajcevski, the lights look great in action photos and on the snowfields at night, so there’s no need to throw them away when you’re no longer a beginner.

Disability, sexuality and sharing pleasure

Pamela Ablang has developed a range of intimate apparel designed to help people with spinal injuries interact with partners in a sensual or erotic way.

She came up with the concept with a young quadriplegic friend who was grieving the loss of his sexuality, specifically his capacity to give pleasure to others.

Pamela Ablang. Image: UNSW

Ablang’s bolero, suspender belt, pants and bra — branded XO — contain silicone components that can roll or vibrate and are controlled via an app.

The moving mechanisms inside the sleeves of the bolero, for example, sit over the wearer’s shoulders.

A person with quadriplegia or other severe physical limitations can use a tablet or smart phone to drive the moving components.

Other student designs include an on-board, electronic coaching and guidance system for learner motorcyclists, a laser-like weed gun which decimates weeds without need for poisons, and a jet-propelled surf rescue craft whichbrings together the manoeuvrability of a board with the speed and power of a boat.

