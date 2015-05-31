PHOTOS: The life of Beau Biden

A common theme among some of the tributes for Beau Biden, who died Saturday at 46 after battling brain cancer, is his dedication to service and the admiration he had for his father, Vice President Joe Biden. Here are some pictures chronicling Beau Biden’s life.

Biden served a yearlong tour in Iraq with the Delaware Army National Guard.

AP Photo/Rob Carr) In this Friday, Oct. 3, 2008 file photo, Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, center, stands with other members of his Delaware Army National Guard unit during a deployment ceremony in Dover, Del. before heading to Iraq.

Biden is among many men and women celebrated for their service to America.

AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed In this Saturday, July 4, 2009. file photo, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, right, talks with his son, U.S. Army Capt. Beau Biden, at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq.

Biden is seen here with his wife, Hallie.

AP Photo/Pat Crowe II In this Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2006 file photo, Delaware Attorney General candidate Beau Biden, holds his son, Hunter, as he walks with his wife, Hallie, holding their daughter, Natalie, as they enter a polling place to cast their votes in Wilmington, Del.

He served 8 years as Delaware’s attorney general, and planned to run for governor in 2016.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya In this Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008 file photo, Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., introduces his father at the Democratic National Convention in Denver.

He’s been hospitalized many times over the past year.

AP Photo/Rob Carr In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2009 file photo, Capt. Beau Biden carries his son Hunter, 3, on his shoulders after an official welcome home ceremony for members of the Delaware Army National Guard 261st Signal Brigade in Dover, Del.

Politics ran in the family.

AP Photo/Lana Harris In this Jan. 3, 1985 file photo, Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) holds his daughter, Ashley, while taking a re-enacted oath of office from Vice President George Bush during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington as his sons Beau, foreground, and Hunter hold the bible.

