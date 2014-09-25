PHOTOS: The Incredible New Quarter Tower To Be Built At Sydney's Circular Quay

Picture: 3XN

AMP Capital has been working with the City of Sydney and the New South Wales Government to develop a masterplan for Quay Quarter Sydney.

The historic site, which has been established for more than 160 years, is set for a $1 billion redevelopment designed by internationally renowed architectural firm 3XN.

The main development on Bridge St, dubbed the Quay Quarter Tower, will span over 43 storeys and be comprised of layered angular glass shapes.

Set to predominately house office space, the structure will also incorporate urban style public space and internal gardens.

Louise Mason AMP Capital managing director office and industrial says, “We are creating the best office space in Australia, a premier address for global business

at the gateway to the financial district and core CBD.”

Denmark’s 3XN won the stage-two design competition held by AMP Capital in accordance with City of Sydney Council’s Competitive Design Policy.

“This project looks at the ‘high rise’ in an entirely new way from both the inside out and outside in… Its dynamic, shifted massing providing stunning views for all of the building’s users while also creating expansive open spaces that encourage possibility for interaction, knowledge sharing and vertical connectivity,” said Kim Herforth Nielsen, founding partner and creative director of 3XN.

Other entrants included FJMT from Australia, Ingenhoven + Architectus from Germany and Sydney, Morphosis from the USA, MVRDV from The Netherlands and SANAA from Japan.

AMP expects to complete the tower in late 2020, and it’s a major upgrade for one of the most spectacular CBD locations in the world that includes the vista of the Harbour Bridge, the Opera House, and Kirribilli.

Here are some of the plans from Quay Quarter Sydney.

The award-winning design of the new Quay Quarter Tower An aerial shot of the new Quay Quarter Sydney An artists impression of the Lobby An artists impression of nearby Loftus Street An artists impression of nearby Young Street

