PHOTOS: The Haunting Moment 100 Years Ago When Young Men First Left Sydney To Fight At Gallipoli

October 18 marks a century since the first troops embarked from Woolloomooloo wharf, destined for the shores of Gallipoli in seven months time.

Among those leaving were two NSW MPs George Braund and Edward “Teddy” Larkin.

They were both killed in action at Gallipoli.

It was another time when politicians served actively on the front line during conflict.

100 years later the current federal government is in conflict with infuriated defence force personnel over the latest pay deal for the diggers.

To commemorate the historic day service will be held at Embarkation Park in Potts Point from 8am on Saturday.

Descendants of the Braund family will attend the ceremony. NSW Vets Affairs minister and Ryde MP Victor Dominello will also pay his respects.

Here are century-old photos of the original embarkation at Woolloomooloo wharf.

E Company at Fort Macquarie October 18th, 1914

Photo: State Library of NSW

Boarding Troopship “Afric” October 18th 1914

Photo: State Library of NSW

Boarding Ferry Boats Fort Macquarie October 18th 1914

Photo: State Library of NSW

