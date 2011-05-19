PHOTOS: The Great Mississippi Flood Of 2011

Robert Johnson
FloodEd Jordan walks away from his family’s general store in Carter, Miss.

With some of the worst flooding in the last 100 years, thousands of Americans are being displaced and put out of work as their homes and offices fill with water.Before this season, when people along the Mississippi referred to the Great Flood, they were talking about 1927.

With river levels in some areas already four feet higher than they were before the depression — talk of the Great Flood in coming years — will be about right now.

Golding Line Barge offices Vicksburg, Miss.

Bethlehem MB Church in Vicksburg, Miss.

Submerged mailbox in front of a flooded Vicksburg home

A partially-flooded building on the banks of the Atchafalaya River in Simmesport, La.

Deputy Mike Traxler views flooded homes in Vicksburg, Miss.

Carla Jenkins, owner of Vidalia Dock and Storage in Vidalia, La., takes photos of the rising floodwaters

The staff of Vidalia Storage board a skiff after evacuating their offices

This batch of flooding prompted the Morganza Spillway to be opened for the first time in 40 years

WATCH THE MISSISSIPPI FLOODGATES OPEN releasing 12 million gallons of water per second onto Louisiana farmland >

