PHOTOS: The Great Mississippi Flood Of 2011

Ed Jordan walks away from his family’s general store in Carter, Miss.

Photo: AP

With some of the worst flooding in the last 100 years, thousands of Americans are being displaced and put out of work as their homes and offices fill with water.Before this season, when people along the Mississippi referred to the Great Flood, they were talking about 1927.



With river levels in some areas already four feet higher than they were before the depression — talk of the Great Flood in coming years — will be about right now.

