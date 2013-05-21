PHOTOS: Brooklyn's Giant Food And Music Festival Was A Blast Until It Got Cancelled

It was supposed to be a weekend filled with eating, drinking, and music in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.
But rain put a damper on The Great GoogaMooga, the outdoor food and music festival billed as an “Amusement park of food and drink.”
The festival, now in its second year, got off to a very strong start Friday night, with beautiful weather, short lines for food, and some awesome music. Everything was set for a strong comeback after last year’s mixed reviews.
Saturday started off nice but quickly descended into grey skies and intermittent showers. And Sunday the weather was so unpleasant that concert organisers, in agreement with the New York City Parks Department and the Prospect Park Alliance, decided to cancel the day altogether.
We don’t know what this bodes for next year, but here are some highlights from Friday night at the Great GoogaMooga in Prospect Park, Brooklyn.
The main stage looked impressive and there lots of people enjoying the scene. Volunteers from Clean Vibes helping keep the place looking good.
There were plenty of food options and more vendors and vendor locations than last year. Lines were short, and moved quickly.
Friends enjoyed the pleasant weather. We caught these two taking a quick selfie to commemorate the event.
Wayne Coyne always incorporates some interesting props into the show. This time around he had a fake baby with him.
Coyne spoke to the fans about the importance of friendship and love, and dealing with life's challenges.
But everyone's attention turned back to the stage when Phantogram singer Sarah Barthel joined Coyne, who tugged at her hair.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.