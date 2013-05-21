PHOTOS: Brooklyn's Giant Food And Music Festival Was A Blast Until It Got Cancelled

It was supposed to be a weekend filled with eating, drinking, and music in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.



But rain put a damper on The Great GoogaMooga, the outdoor food and music festival billed as an “Amusement park of food and drink.”

The festival, now in its second year, got off to a very strong start Friday night, with beautiful weather, short lines for food, and some awesome music. Everything was set for a strong comeback after last year’s mixed reviews.

Saturday started off nice but quickly descended into grey skies and intermittent showers. And Sunday the weather was so unpleasant that concert organisers, in agreement with the New York City Parks Department and the Prospect Park Alliance, decided to cancel the day altogether.

We don’t know what this bodes for next year, but here are some highlights from Friday night at the Great GoogaMooga in Prospect Park, Brooklyn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.