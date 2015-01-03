PHOTOS: The Giant Bushfire Burning Outside Adelaide In 'The Worst Conditions Since 1983'

Paul Colgan

Winds gusting over 100km/h are fanning the bushfire in the Adelaide Hills, threatening more than a dozen towns in an ominous start to Australia’s fire season.

At least five homes have been destroyed and authorities are warning lightning strikes could start more blazes over the weekend.

Conditions have been described as the worst in more than 30 years, with the winds combining with searing temperatures. Adelaide is expected to reach a high of above 40C today.

The smoke from the fires is easily visible from central Adelaide. Aerial water bombers are working to try contain the blazes, with six deployed to fight the Sampson Flat fire and three working on the Tantanoola fire.

Photos from locals have captured the scale of the fire which is now vast, vast, growing from just 150 hectares yesterday to almost 5,000 hectares today.

Updates and the latest warnings are at The Advertiser, the CFS website, and the ABC.

