PHOTOS: The Giant Bushfire Burning Outside Adelaide In 'The Worst Conditions Since 1983'

Winds gusting over 100km/h are fanning the bushfire in the Adelaide Hills, threatening more than a dozen towns in an ominous start to Australia’s fire season.

At least five homes have been destroyed and authorities are warning lightning strikes could start more blazes over the weekend.

Conditions have been described as the worst in more than 30 years, with the winds combining with searing temperatures. Adelaide is expected to reach a high of above 40C today.

The smoke from the fires is easily visible from central Adelaide. Aerial water bombers are working to try contain the blazes, with six deployed to fight the Sampson Flat fire and three working on the Tantanoola fire.

Photos from locals have captured the scale of the fire which is now vast, vast, growing from just 150 hectares yesterday to almost 5,000 hectares today.

Updates and the latest warnings are at The Advertiser, the CFS website, and the ABC.

Time to leave home with family. No immediate danger but not worth the risk of staying #AdelaideHills #bushfire pic.twitter.com/vbOiEET0AF — Shane Cheek (@cheekshane) January 2, 2015

Incredible image of the sunrise over Adelaide Hills bushfires. Thanks to Patrick Wynne for the photo #SAFires #Today9 pic.twitter.com/ecgByqVWgo — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) January 2, 2015

Am in the city, can't believe how high this cloud is #Adelaide pic.twitter.com/TViMDjTWe0 — B (@bia_with_a_b) January 2, 2015

Woke to the intense smell of smoke last night – #SAFires are raging to the north of us near #SampsonFlat #Adelaide pic.twitter.com/WkjpXtgYLC — Nicola Alter (@NicolaAlter) January 3, 2015

