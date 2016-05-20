PHOTOS: The finalists in the 2016 NSW Architecture Awards

The transformation of a heritage-listed residence in Woollahra’s Queen Street . By Christina Markham and Rita Qasabian. Image: Justin Alexander

The Australian Institute of Architects has announced a shortlist of 79 projects for this year’s NSW Architecture Awards.

The projects were selected from a field of more than 170 entries, reviewed by a team of 19 jurors.

The winners from each of these categories will be announced July 1: Public Architecture, Educational Architecture, Urban Design, Commercial Architecture, Interior Architecture, Residential Architecture – Houses (New), Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations & Additions), Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing, Heritage (Conservation and Creative Adaptation), Small Project Architecture and Sustainable Architecture

These will then progress to the National Architecture Awards to be announced in November.

The full list of finalists is HERE.

Here’s a selection:

Darlinghurst Rooftop

CO-AP Architects says: “A new roof garden and pavilion have been added to the top of an early twentieth century, Arts and Crafts style building. The project includes the on-going restoration of the original architecture.”

Image: Ross Honeysett.

Crackenback Stables

Casey Brown Architecture: “High amongst bushland and snow grass in the beautiful Snowy Mountains reside these contemporary Australian sheds. Their undulating forms echoing the mountain backdrop. The stable is set perpendicular to the adjacent machinery shed, forming a barrier from the winter winds.”

Crackenback Stables. Casey Brown Architecture. Image: Rhys Holland

Liberty Place

FJMT: “Liberty Place links Pitt and Castlereagh Streets at the crest of Sydney’s CBD and will be a significant addition to the city.”

Liberty Place. FJMT. Image: Andrew Chung

Marks Park Amenities

Sam Crawford Architects: “Tamarama, NSW. At the Bondi end of Sydney’s Coastal Walk, as the narrow track bends into the curving headlands, the grassy expanse of Marks Park and a coastal panorama from Bondi to Maroubra Beach unfolds at the top of the hill.”

Marks Park Amenities. Sam Crawford Architects. Image: Brett Boardman

The Old Clare Hotel

Tonkin Zulaikha Greer: “The Old Clare Hotel has been conceived as a collection of buildings, linked to each other and woven into the city. The new hotel stitches together the two inherited buildings, the Carlton United Brewery Administration Building and the County Clare Hotel. The design encloses the former laneway, creating a rich hierarchy of public and private spaces.”

The Old Clare Hotel. Tonkin Zulaikha Greer. Image: Richard Glover

The Anchorage

Eeles Trelease Architects: The five-level boutique building in Woolloomooloo has 15 designer apartments, crowned by a penthouse, set against the backdrop of Sydney Harbour.

The Anchorage. Eeles Trelease Pty Ltd Architects. Image: Rowan Turner

