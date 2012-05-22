PHOTOS: The Craziest Looks From The Billboard Music Awards

Katy Perry matched her hair and makeup to her purple Blumarine gown.

Photo: Getty

On Sunday, music stars aligned in Las Vegas for the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood and Usher all came out for the show in some, shall we say—unique—red carpet get ups.



Lisa Marie Presley presented the Spotlight Award to Katy Perry, who scored five No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 from her album “Teenage Dream.” Presley’s former husband Michael Jackson is the only other artist to pull that off.

While accepting her Award, Perry said, “I’m incredibly honored to be chosen for this award, although I don’t compare at all [to Michael Jackson].”

But what was really shocking about last night’s awards were the hideous and outrageous outfits that walked down the red carpet.

