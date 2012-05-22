PHOTOS: The Craziest Looks From The Billboard Music Awards

Photo: Getty
On Sunday, music stars aligned in Las Vegas for the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood and Usher all came out for the show in some, shall we say—unique—red carpet get ups.
Lisa Marie Presley presented the Spotlight Award to Katy Perry, who scored five No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 from her album “Teenage Dream.” Presley’s former husband Michael Jackson is the only other artist to pull that off.
While accepting her Award, Perry said, “I’m incredibly honored to be chosen for this award, although I don’t compare at all [to Michael Jackson].”
But what was really shocking about last night’s awards were the hideous and outrageous outfits that walked down the red carpet.
Katy Perry wore a lavender mermaid-like Blumarine gown but had the best accessory of the night—her grandma!
Miley Cyrus showed off her svelte figure in a white Jean Paul Gaultier tuxedo blazer, errr we mean dress.
Carrie Underwood, with hockey player husband Mike Fisher, looked like a cupcake in her frothy Oscar de la Renta confection.
Lisa Marie Presley (with husband Michael Lockwood), who just released her first album in seven years, wore a Temperly of London dress and Alexander McQueen jacket to present Katy Perry with the Spotlight Award.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.