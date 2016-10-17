PHOTOS: The coolest people in Australian tech partying in Sydney

On Thursday we celebrated our ranking of the 100 coolest people in Australian tech at Mojo by Luke Mangan in Sydney.
We invited Australian tech’s coolest and most interesting people along to our event.
The group partied until late, through the event and to the afterparty that followed.
Here’s a look at how the night went on.
And took the opportunity to thank the night's sponsor, Braintree, as well as the honorees on the list
She spoke of her startup journey, and how cool it is successful tech companies can actually be led by 'nice normal people who work hard'
(L-R) Airtree Ventures co-founder Craig Blair, Vinomofo co-founder Justin Dry, Stylerunner co-founder Julie Stevanja, Expert360 co-founder Bridget Loudon, York Butter Factory co-founder Stuart Richardson, Freelancer founder Matt Barrie, Showpo founder Jane Lu, Canva co-founder Mel Perkins, Investible co-founder Trevor Folsom, Commonwealth Bank CEO David Whiteing
Let's have a look around the room. Here Bridget Loudon (C), co-founder of Expert360 is chatting with Alex McCauley (L), CEO of StartupAUS, and Nick Austin (R), co-founder of Divvy
Simon Thomsen, Business Insider's executive life editor stands beside Claire Mula, co-founder of Sprooki, and Trevor Folsom, co-founder of Investible (L-R)
Aj Tills of Uber, Atul Narang and Mandeep Sodhi of HashChing, James Waldie of Uber, and Mike Pritchett, CEO at Shootsta (L-R)
Clearly a tech event, here's Josh Moses of Google with Nick Ingall and Simon Bernardino of Invoice2Go (L-R)
