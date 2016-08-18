PHOTOS: The clothes and equipment of the 5,300-year-old iceman

The Iceman’s clothing (from top left): A shoe with grass interior (left) and leather exterior (right), the leather coat (reassembled), leather loincloth, grass coat, fur hat, and leather leggings. Image: Institute for Mummies and the Iceman

The clothes of the 5,300-year-old Tyrolean Iceman mummy are made from at least five different species of animal.

They include a brown bear hat, a sheep and goat coat and a quiver made from roe deer leather.

The iceman, nicknamed Ötzi, was found at 3,210 metres in the Italian alps in 1991, a well-preserved natural mummy.

In the latest research, scientists identified DNA from nine fragments of leather in the iceman’s clothes.

A reconstruction of the iceman. Andrea Solero/AFP/Getty Images

They say the bear and deer skins in the hat and arrow quiver provide evidence of hunting and trapping of wild animals.

The leggings were made of goat leather.

According to a paper in the journal Scientific Reports, the lends support to the idea that Copper Age people selected species for specific attributes when making clothing.

The equipment of the Iceman as displayed at the Museum of Archaeology in Bolzano, Italy. From left to right: stone dagger, bows, leather quiver, tinder fungus, birch fungus and birch bark. Image: Institute for Mummies and the Iceman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.