PHOTOS: The City2Surf Is Over For Another Year

Getty/ Brendon Thorne

The City2Surf 14km marathon is over for another year.

Olympic long-distance athlete Craig Mottram finished ahead of 80,000 competitors to take out first place with a time of 41 minutes and 56 seconds.

The time may not have been fast enough to beat Steve Moneghetti’s record of 40:03, unbroken since 1991, but Mottram only just finished in front of Brad Milosevic, who crossed the line 22 seconds after.

Other winners included female competitor Casey Wood, who ran a time of 47:59 and elite wheelchair entrant Kurt Fearnley who finished in 36:09.

The event, which has been running since 1971, raised $4,147,892.90 for more than 600 Australian charities (at the time of publication).

Despite the cold, overcast weather spectators and competitors took some great photos of the event.

Red Foo psyched the runners up at the starting line

With 80,000 runners Sydney was packed

Craig Mottram, winner of the 2014 City2Surf, strides it out

Elite wheelchair winner Kurt Fearnley was all smiles

The finish line

It could have been mistaken for a summer weekend at Bondi Beach as spectators and competitors packed out the suburb

Some finished the run with a dip in the ocean – which may have been a mistake

