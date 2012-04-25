The Champions League Semi-Final Featured A Knockout, A Red Card, Lots Of Close Calls, And Another Loss For Messi

Photo: Fox Sports

The defending champions, Barcelona, found themselves down 1-0 entering the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Chelsea. But this time they were at home, and early on it looked like they were going to cruise their way into the final.But despite a red card for captain John Terry, and playing more than half of the game with just 10 players, Chelsea managed a 2-2 tie in today’s match, and a 3-2 aggregate win in the semi-final.



And now, Chelsea will await the winner of tomorrow’s match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Bayern Munich leads 2-1 in that semi-final.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look at the crazy highlights from this huge match.

