The Champions League Semi-Final Featured A Knockout, A Red Card, Lots Of Close Calls, And Another Loss For Messi

Photo: Fox Sports
The defending champions, Barcelona, found themselves down 1-0 entering the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Chelsea. But this time they were at home, and early on it looked like they were going to cruise their way into the final.But despite a red card for captain John Terry, and playing more than half of the game with just 10 players, Chelsea managed a 2-2 tie in today’s match, and a 3-2 aggregate win in the semi-final.
And now, Chelsea will await the winner of tomorrow’s match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Bayern Munich leads 2-1 in that semi-final.
On the next few pages we will take a closer look at the crazy highlights from this huge match.
With Barςa needing to win by two goals to advance, this foul by Didier Drogba in the box was not what Chelsea needed
And it was a huge weight off the shoulders of Torres, who has done little since Chelsea paid a £50 million transfer fee for his services
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.