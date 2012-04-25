The Champions League Semi-Final Featured A Knockout, A Red Card, Lots Of Close Calls, And Another Loss For Messi

Cork Gaines
Fernando Torres

Photo: Fox Sports

The defending champions, Barcelona, found themselves down 1-0 entering the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Chelsea. But this time they were at home, and early on it looked like they were going to cruise their way into the final.But despite a red card for captain John Terry, and playing more than half of the game with just 10 players, Chelsea managed a 2-2 tie in today’s match, and a 3-2 aggregate win in the semi-final.

And now, Chelsea will await the winner of tomorrow’s match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Bayern Munich leads 2-1 in that semi-final.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look at the crazy highlights from this huge match.

Piqué was out cold

But after having his tongue checked, Piqué went right back in the game

But it didn't last long, and he was soon removed

Leading to a straight red card and ejection. He won't play in the final.

With Barςa needing to win by two goals to advance, this foul by Didier Drogba in the box was not what Chelsea needed

Cech has a way of making the goal look smaller than it is

And Messi hit the crossbar on his penalty kick keeping Barcelona a goal short of advancing

When Chelsea missed a good opportunity on a corner, their manager Roberto di Mateo looked worried

And once again, Messi hits the woodwork and Chelsea was barely hanging on

And all of a sudden, di Mateo seemed a bit more relaxed

And it was a huge weight off the shoulders of Torres, who has done little since Chelsea paid a £50 million transfer fee for his services

When it was over, the Barcelona fans showed a lot of class

And for the second time this week, Messi left the pitch a loser in a huge match

