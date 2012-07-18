PHOTOS: The Cast Of 'The Dark Knight Rises' Dazzle During NY Premiere

Photo: AP
Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Christian Bale, Gary Oldman and the rest of “The Dark Knight Rises” cast attended Monday night’s New York City premiere at AMC’s Lincoln Square theatre.While the film’s stars dressed up for the event, a few random celebrities decided to attend in their most casual of clothing.
And while certain “Gossip Girl” cast members could have stepped it up a notch, Zoe Kravitz dared to bare in a Pucci gown as Donald and Melania Trump played it safe.
See who else dazzled, and who didn’t, on “The Dark Knight Rises” black carpet.
Anne Hathaway traded in her black leather Catwoman suit for a white Prabal Gurung peplum waist dress with a plunging neckline and draped back.
Batman himself Christian Bale looked dapper in his suit as he walked the carpet with wife, Sibi Blazic.
Actor Tom Hardy, who plays Bane in the film, brought his fiancé, English actress Charlotte Riley, as his date to the premiere.
22-year-old actress Juno Temple, who plays the Holly Robinson character, wore her usually curly hair up in a bun.
Zoe Kravitz wore a revealing black silk and mesh cocktail sheath from Emilio Pucci's Fall 2012 collection.
15-year-old, Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld brought her older brother, Griffin, as her date.
