PHOTOS: The Cast Of 'The Dark Knight Rises' Dazzle During NY Premiere

Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Christian Bale, Gary Oldman and the rest of “The Dark Knight Rises” cast attended Monday night’s New York City premiere at AMC’s Lincoln Square theatre.While the film’s stars dressed up for the event, a few random celebrities decided to attend in their most casual of clothing.

And while certain “Gossip Girl” cast members could have stepped it up a notch, Zoe Kravitz dared to bare in a Pucci gown as Donald and Melania Trump played it safe.

See who else dazzled, and who didn’t, on “The Dark Knight Rises” black carpet.

