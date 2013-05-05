Take A Hike Around A Pristine Reservoir In The Corner Of England

Linette Lopez
Burrator Resevoir

Last month, Pernod Ricard flew Business Insider out to England to check out their two gin brands, Plymouth and Beefeater.

It’s a journalist trip/teach-in they do to educate writers about their liquor and cocktail culture in general.

To see where Plymouth Gin comes from, we took the train out to Devon County in southeastern England. It’s a sleepy stretch of country and seaside that isn’t on the typical tourist agenda.

After a tour of Plymouth’s small distillery, Master Distiller Sean Harrison lead us to what he considers the secret ingredient in his gin, the county water source, called the Burrator Reservoir.

Built in 1898, it’s now a part of Dartmoor National Park and the water is kept absolutely, strictly pristine, as are the surroundings.

To get to Burrator, we drove about 20 to 30 minutes outside of Plymouth.

As per usual the weather was grey, but the Reservoir is so massive and impressive it didn't matter.

Plus, the sun constantly made attempts to peak through so the clouds were interesting to watch.

The reservoir was built by Edward Sandeman, Plymouth's water engineer, and completed in 1898.

Today the reservoir is about 150 acres.

The Burrator Dam (pictured) was first built in August of 1893. There's also the Sheepstor Dam.

The trail around the reservoir is about 3.5 miles long.

We arrived as everything was just beginning to bloom.

A lot of the land on the way to Burrator looks like the mostly treeless English moors. Since Burrator is a national park, however, there are forests planted all around the Reservoir.

The point is to get people hiking and wildlife hanging out in the area (we saw small ponies and sheep, for the record).

Bicycling is also allowed, as is horse riding.

If you want to fish, however, you need a permit.

That's Sean Harrison, master distiller at Plymouth Gin, demonstrating how pure Burrator's water is.

Since we didn't have fishing permits we did the next best thing.

Rubber duck racing.

Apparently people do that in the U.K. for charity events and whatnot (she's waiting to catch the ducks).

To be fair, when everything looks like this it doesn't matter what you're doing.

Prefer indoor fun?

Goldman Sachs And Google Employees Are Engaged In A Turf War Over This Tokyo Bar>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.