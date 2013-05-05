Take A Hike Around A Pristine Reservoir In The Corner Of England

Last month, Pernod Ricard flew Business Insider out to England to check out their two gin brands, Plymouth and Beefeater.
It’s a journalist trip/teach-in they do to educate writers about their liquor and cocktail culture in general.
To see where Plymouth Gin comes from, we took the train out to Devon County in southeastern England. It’s a sleepy stretch of country and seaside that isn’t on the typical tourist agenda.
After a tour of Plymouth’s small distillery, Master Distiller Sean Harrison lead us to what he considers the secret ingredient in his gin, the county water source, called the Burrator Reservoir.
Built in 1898, it’s now a part of Dartmoor National Park and the water is kept absolutely, strictly pristine, as are the surroundings.
A lot of the land on the way to Burrator looks like the mostly treeless English moors. Since Burrator is a national park, however, there are forests planted all around the Reservoir.
The point is to get people hiking and wildlife hanging out in the area (we saw small ponies and sheep, for the record).
Apparently people do that in the U.K. for charity events and whatnot (she's waiting to catch the ducks).
