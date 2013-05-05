Take A Hike Around A Pristine Reservoir In The Corner Of England

Last month, Pernod Ricard flew Business Insider out to England to check out their two gin brands, Plymouth and Beefeater.



It’s a journalist trip/teach-in they do to educate writers about their liquor and cocktail culture in general.

To see where Plymouth Gin comes from, we took the train out to Devon County in southeastern England. It’s a sleepy stretch of country and seaside that isn’t on the typical tourist agenda.

After a tour of Plymouth’s small distillery, Master Distiller Sean Harrison lead us to what he considers the secret ingredient in his gin, the county water source, called the Burrator Reservoir.

Built in 1898, it’s now a part of Dartmoor National Park and the water is kept absolutely, strictly pristine, as are the surroundings.

