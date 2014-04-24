PHOTOS: The Biggest Election In History Is Underway In India

The next time you complain about giving up Saturday to vote and the result taking too long, spare a thought for India.

The nation’s 16th general election is currently underway. It’s on for five weeks, April 7 to May 12, the longest election in Indian history, across 543 constituencies, with the result declared on May 16.

More than 814 million people are eligible to vote and this ballot will cost more than A$5 billion (second only in expense to the US), three times more than the last election in 2009.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi waves from an open jeep on his way to file nomination papers on April 9 in Vadodra, India. Photo Kevin Frayer/Getty BJP leader Narendra Modi, centre, party president Rajnath Singh, left, and senior leader Muralimanohar Joshi hold copies of the party's manifesto on April 7 in New Delhi. Photo Kevin Frayer/Getty. AAP leader and anti-corruption activist Arvind Kejriwal amid supporters while campaigning on April 8 in New Delhi. Photo Kevin Frayer/Getty BJP leader Narendra Modi rides in an open jeep on his way to file nomination papers on April 9, 2014 in Vadodra, India. Photo Kevin Frayer/Getty. Women wait to vote at a polling station on April 17 in the Jodhpur District in the desert state of Rajasthan. Women wait to vote at a polling station on April 17 in the Jodhpur District. Photo Kevin Frayer/Getty A woman has her finger inked by an election worker before voting in the Jodhpur District. Photo Kevin Frayer/Getty An election worker instructs women as they vote on April 17 in the Jodhpur District. Photo Kevin Frayer/Getty. A woman has her finger inked by an election worker before voting on April 17 in the Jodhpur District. Photo Kevin Frayer/Getty Indian villagers ride in the back of a tractor cart after voting on April 17, in the Jodhpur District. Photo Kevin Frayer/Getty

