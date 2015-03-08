PHOTOS: The best of the 2015 Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras

Parade goers make their way along Oxford Street during the 2015 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The 37th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade had about 150 floats on Saturday night with more than 10,000 people and half a tonne of glitter applied to the night.

The leading floats had an equality in sport theme and also celebrated the world cup of gay rugby, the Bingham Cup, which was won by the win by Sydney Convicts.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

And the police had a great time as well …

NSW Police with mad dance moves #MardiGras2015 pic.twitter.com/28s1t4Q4LR — Marc Fennell (@marcfennell) March 7, 2015

The Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore, is a regular …

Thanks everyone (especially @AlexGreenwich & our team of volunteers) for another great #MardiGras. Have a fun night! pic.twitter.com/mFfRbAo41z — Clover Moore (@CloverMoore) March 7, 2015

A tribute to Freddie Mercury …

And a crowd favourite, Dykes on Bikes …

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Equality in sport …

Matt Toomua & Lachlan Mitchell representing Australian #Rugby at the Sydney Mardi Gras parade tonight. pic.twitter.com/KE5MTrhRB0 — Qantas Wallabies (@QantasWallabies) March 7, 2015

One of the first floats …

First Australians among the first floats to arrive at Taylor Square. Looking great! #mardigras2015 pic.twitter.com/Vm8CUHKk1f — Christine Milne (@senatormilne) March 7, 2015

