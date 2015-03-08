PHOTOS: The best of the 2015 Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras

The 37th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade had about 150 floats on Saturday night with more than 10,000 people and half a tonne of glitter applied to the night.
The leading floats had an equality in sport theme and also celebrated the world cup of gay rugby, the Bingham Cup, which was won by the win by Sydney Convicts.
And the police had a great time as well …
Happy #MardiGras! #SydneyMardiGras @sydneymardigras #GLLO pic.twitter.com/xqbMYuRbU4
— NSW Police (@nswpolice) March 7, 2015
NSW Police with mad dance moves #MardiGras2015 pic.twitter.com/28s1t4Q4LR
— Marc Fennell (@marcfennell) March 7, 2015
The Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore, is a regular …
Thanks everyone (especially @AlexGreenwich & our team of volunteers) for another great #MardiGras. Have a fun night! pic.twitter.com/mFfRbAo41z
— Clover Moore (@CloverMoore) March 7, 2015
A tribute to Freddie Mercury …
1.3 million views! @sydneymardigras' tribute to Freddie Mercury is a viral hit: http://t.co/TAIuiiW6ee pic.twitter.com/mLdnyhAmoJ
— SameSame.com.au (@samesame) March 6, 2015
And a crowd favourite, Dykes on Bikes …
Equality in sport …
Matt Toomua & Lachlan Mitchell representing Australian #Rugby at the Sydney Mardi Gras parade tonight. pic.twitter.com/KE5MTrhRB0
— Qantas Wallabies (@QantasWallabies) March 7, 2015
One of the first floats …
First Australians among the first floats to arrive at Taylor Square. Looking great! #mardigras2015 pic.twitter.com/Vm8CUHKk1f
— Christine Milne (@senatormilne) March 7, 2015
#MardiGras2015 floods the streets of Sydney with colour. http://t.co/H0LPunAa9O pic.twitter.com/RFJIzxrSxM
— smh.com.au (@smh) March 7, 2015
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.