PHOTOS: The best of the 2015 Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras

Parade goers make their way along Oxford Street during the 2015 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The 37th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade had about 150 floats on Saturday night with more than 10,000 people and half a tonne of glitter applied to the night.

The leading floats had an equality in sport theme and also celebrated the world cup of gay rugby, the Bingham Cup, which was won by the win by Sydney Convicts.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

And the police had a great time as well …

The Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore, is a regular …

A tribute to Freddie Mercury …

And a crowd favourite, Dykes on Bikes …

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Equality in sport …

One of the first floats …

