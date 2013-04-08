The Best Moments You Missed From The Final Four

Michigan and Louisville won their final four games on Saturday night setting up a Big 10 versus Big East championship matchup.
But before we get to tonight’s game, let’s take a look back at the scene in Atlanta both on and off the court.
From Kevin Ware to Floyd Mayweather, and fans going crazy, it was a wild Saturday night in college basketball.
The Final Four is one ticket for both games which makes for an interesting crowd makeup. This was the view of game one. Many of these seats would be empty for game two.
CBS owns Showtime and Floyd Mayweather will box on Showtime. But interrupting the Final Four broadcast to talk boxing hurt the broadcast
This 'Michigan Fan' was spotted at the Tampa Bay Rays game while Michigan was playing in the Final Four
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.