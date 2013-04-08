The Best Moments You Missed From The Final Four

Cork Gaines
Muse, NCAA Tournament

Michigan and Louisville won their final four games on Saturday night setting up a Big 10 versus Big East championship matchup.

But before we get to tonight’s game, let’s take a look back at the scene in Atlanta both on and off the court.

From Kevin Ware to Floyd Mayweather, and fans going crazy, it was a wild Saturday night in college basketball.

The NCAA tournament is celebrating 75 years

Kevin Ware's presence was the big story of the Final Four

The Final Four is one ticket for both games which makes for an interesting crowd makeup. This was the view of game one. Many of these seats would be empty for game two.

'Kiss My Orange' was the sign of the night

While we all know birds don't have teeth, to be fair, neither does wheat

Kevin Ware was excited for his teammates

via @WorldOfIsaac

Louisville's hand signal is basically just an L in boldface

This was Jim Boeheim's view of the Louisville-Wichita State matchup

Even hand puppets get excited at the Final Four

via @BuzzFeedSports

CBS cameras couldn't get enough of Kevin Ware. 'He's taking a sip! Quick, go to Ware!'

Kevin Ware enjoyed a moment with his dad after the game

CBS owns Showtime and Floyd Mayweather will box on Showtime. But interrupting the Final Four broadcast to talk boxing hurt the broadcast

Muse was another odd addition to the broadcast, who also sold out with these 'Madness' glasses

In a rare sight, neither team wore white when Michigan played Syracuse

This 'Michigan Fan' was spotted at the Tampa Bay Rays game while Michigan was playing in the Final Four

Tim Hardaway was nervous

via @BuzzFeedSports

Well, this is awkward

Former Michigan coach Steve Fisher appeared to be saving some mustard for later

Jim Boeheim was not impressed by that call

Louisville's mascot is not agreeing with the ref's call

via @BuzzFeedSports

Now check out the best animated GIFs of the tournament

The Best GIFs Of The NCAA Tournament >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.