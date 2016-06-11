PHOTOS: The best-looking interior designs in Australia

Photo: Peter Bennetts.

The results of the 2016 Australian Interior Design Awards are out and among the mix are some of the country’s most innovative homes, offices and stores.

This year, the prestigious Australian Interior Design award went to Darling Point Apartment, a refurbished waterfront apartment spanning 160 square metres. The Sydney home, which features an expansive art collection as well as an elevator, was designed by Chenchow Little and also received the award for Residential Design.

The annual design awards have been running since 2005 with categories such as residential, workplace, hospitality, public through to installation design.

The awards were announced on Friday evening with other big winners including North Lakes Office in Brisbane which won the award for best workplace design and sustainability advancement.

“The projects, thought diverse in purpose and realisation, are all underpinned by a crystal-clear understanding of the brief, the client and what makes a usable, enduring design project,” said event manager Jacinta Reedy.

Here’s a closer look at some of the the winners below.

Premier Award for Australian Interior Design: Darling Point Apartment, NSW. By: Chenchow Little. Photo: Peter Bennetts. The home was designed for a couple who had downsized from a family home with a focus on showcasing the owners' expansive art collection. Sustainability Advancement Award: North Lakes Office Fitout, QLD. By: Nielsen Workshop & Morgan Jenkins Architecture. Photo: Camera Obscura. This isn't your typical office -- North Lakes Office is a 10 by 10 metres warehouse at 7 metres high. Its designed to minimise the use of artificial light and mainly uses wood throughout. Residential Design: Fitzroy Loft, VIC. By: Architects EAT Photo: Derek Swalwell. Fitzroy Loft took out the residential design award along with Darling Point Apartment. It's situated in a 125-year-old chocolate factory in Fitzroy, Victoria and features a simplistic and minimalist design. Residential Design Award: Darling Point Apartment, NSW. By: Chenchow Little. Photo: Peter Bennetts. Residential Decoration Award: Theodore Treehouse, VIC. By: Studiobird. Photo: Peter Bennetts. This inner-city apartment is quirky and bold with all the rooms designed to be 'part-installation exhibit, part-stage.' The playful design puts a twist on contemporary design practices. Retail Design Award: 1888 Certified, NSW. By: TomMarkHenry. Photo: Damian Bennett. This butchery in Double Bay, Sydney was designed to reflect its history with 'iconic imagery, such as carving knives and veined marble'. It spans 130 square metres and was developed in 2015. Workplace Design Award: North Lakes Office Fitout, QLD. By: Nielsen Workshop & Morgan Jenkins Architecture Photo: Camera Obscura. Installation Design Award: My Zinc Bed / Blood Bank, NSW. By: Stukel Stone Photo: Clare Hawley. This was a set design for the Ensemble Theatre during 2015. The designers came up with an innovative and creative way for two theatre productions to share a set.

