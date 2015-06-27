KIM KARDASHIAN, YACHTS, AND LASHINGS OF ROSÉ: Inside the swanky parties at the Cannes advertising festival

Lara O'Reilly
Cannes partyTony Barson/Getty Images for Fintage House)Guests attend Fintage House & Fuga Midem Villa Party on June 7, 2015, in Cannes, France.

The annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a celebration of all things advertising and marketing.

And each year, Adland proves that it really knows how to celebrate.

Whether it was celebrity-filled yacht parties, swanky pool parties away from the masses in private villas, or simply guzzling lashings of rosé on the beach, visitors to Cannes this year made sure they let their hair down. 

And fortunately many of the Cannes Lions delegates shared what went down on Instagram. Here’s our pick of the best parties that went down this year.

The opening gala on the beach saw attendees dance the night away on the beach.

The Daily Mail's yacht party on Wednesday was easily the most-talked about night-time event in the calendar. Kim Kardashian popped along.

And Kylie and Kris Jenner.

A sibling sandwich of Mark Ronson and Sam Ronson, with Daily Mail US CEO Jon Steinberg wedged in the middle. People queued for hours for a chance to get on the boat.

Thursday night saw '2,000' people raving on the beach for Sizzle Amsterdam's party.

The Shots beach party was fist-pumpingly good on Wednesday night too.

Arnold Worldwide had the Banditos play at its shindig.

Boy George stuck around all week. Here he is with Airbnb's CMO.

Marilyn Manson made delegates work for their selfies with him. He instructed Undertone co-founder Eric Franchi to 'hold these silver balls.'

Busta Rhymes in front of an energetic crowd on the Saturday.

Busta Rhymes joined the crowd to watch Mary J Blige perform at the AOL party.

Spotify brought Beck in to play at its pop-up venue.

Sting played an intimate set at iHeartRadio's party.

Earlier in the day, iHeartRadio had hosted a session with Pharrell Williams and Ryan Seacrest.

The Gutter Bar was basically carnage until the early hours every single night.

These were the scenes at Microsoft's party on the beach, where Walk The Moon played.

The PIG China villa offered a more relaxing setting for its pool party.

Lots of ad tech companies brought yachts to the festival this year and held parties on their yachts. Here's the TUNE yacht.

The New York Times held an early evening soirée to this beautiful sunset backdrop.

The Facebook beach offered cool coconuts to sip on.

Muscle Beach lived up to its name.

On Monday night, ad agency R/GA held a relaxing dinner for media at this beautiful spot: La Bastide Saint-Antoine.

The restaurant had stunning views of the Côte d'Azur.

It's not hard to see why advertising execs love returning to Cannes year on year. Here's Google's beach.

And at the end of a hard day's work, and a long night's partying, these were the necessary supplies.

