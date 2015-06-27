KIM KARDASHIAN, YACHTS, AND LASHINGS OF ROSÉ: Inside the swanky parties at the Cannes advertising festival

Tony Barson/Getty Images for Fintage House) Guests attend Fintage House & Fuga Midem Villa Party on June 7, 2015, in Cannes, France.

The annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a celebration of all things advertising and marketing.

And each year, Adland proves that it really knows how to celebrate.

Whether it was celebrity-filled yacht parties, swanky pool parties away from the masses in private villas, or simply guzzling lashings of rosé on the beach, visitors to Cannes this year made sure they let their hair down.

And fortunately many of the Cannes Lions delegates shared what went down on Instagram. Here’s our pick of the best parties that went down this year.

