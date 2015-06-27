KIM KARDASHIAN, YACHTS, AND LASHINGS OF ROSÉ: Inside the swanky parties at the Cannes advertising festival

Tony Barson/Getty Images for Fintage House)Guests attend Fintage House & Fuga Midem Villa Party on June 7, 2015, in Cannes, France.
The annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a celebration of all things advertising and marketing.
And each year, Adland proves that it really knows how to celebrate.
Whether it was celebrity-filled yacht parties, swanky pool parties away from the masses in private villas, or simply guzzling lashings of rosé on the beach, visitors to Cannes this year made sure they let their hair down.
And fortunately many of the Cannes Lions delegates shared what went down on Instagram. Here’s our pick of the best parties that went down this year.
The Daily Mail's yacht party on Wednesday was easily the most-talked about night-time event in the calendar. Kim Kardashian popped along.
A sibling sandwich of Mark Ronson and Sam Ronson, with Daily Mail US CEO Jon Steinberg wedged in the middle. People queued for hours for a chance to get on the boat.
Marilyn Manson made delegates work for their selfies with him. He instructed Undertone co-founder Eric Franchi to 'hold these silver balls.'
Lots of ad tech companies brought yachts to the festival this year and held parties on their yachts. Here's the TUNE yacht.
On Monday night, ad agency R/GA held a relaxing dinner for media at this beautiful spot: La Bastide Saint-Antoine.
It's not hard to see why advertising execs love returning to Cannes year on year. Here's Google's beach.
And at the end of a hard day's work, and a long night's partying, these were the necessary supplies.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.