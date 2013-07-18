The Best And Worst Dressed At ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue Party

Cork Gaines
Colin Kaepernick

On Tuesday night, ESPN held a party to celebrate the release of this year’s Body Issue.

All of these athletes look great without clothes, and some of them still looked great when it came time to get dressed up for the red carpet.

But unfortunately many of these athletes made some atrocious decisions with their outfits.

BEST: Russell Wilson's suit was shiny but it still looked sharp

WORST: Alex Morgan spiced things up a little too much with her tight leather mini skirt

WORST: Lolo Jones was a mess

BEST: Brent Musburger would have been impressed with Katherine Webb's outfit

WORST: Larry English looked like he was wearing a leather pancho

BEST: Colin Kaepernick shows the right way to wear a vest and tie with jeans

WORST: DeMarcus Cousins looked like he stumbled upon the party by accident

BEST: Hope Solo kept it simple and classy

WORST: Abby Wambach looked like she just randomly grabbed a bunch of different things and put them on

BEST: Eric LeGrand looked sharp in his Jordans which added the perfect amount of colour

WORST: Lamarr Houston's hair. Oh my, that hair.

BEST: Drag racer Courtney Force shows us that Danica isn't the only lady in car racing

WORST: Bow ties are great if done right. Christian Ponder's is not.

BEST: Brad Keselowski proves that NASCAR drivers clean up well

WORST: John Wall went with an untucked denim shirt and jeans

BEST: It's hard to pull off wearing a ballcap to a nice party, but Marcedes Lewis made it work

WORST: Kerri Walsh's gold dress was all over the place, but at least gold was an appropriate colour

BEST: Bruce Arians' golf cap was a nice addition to a standard suit

WORST: Ronnie Hillman wore a gold bow tie. It was gold. It had chains. Did we mention it was gold?

BEST: Even MMA fighters like Miesha Tate can step up their fashion game

WORST: SportsCenter anchor Stuart Scott tried too hard with his hat and tight shirt

BEST: Some of the attendees could take lessons from Snowboarder Elena Hight

WORST: There is way too much going on with NaVorro Bowman's outfit

BEST: Sportscaster Jenn Brown always looks fabulous

WORST: Jimmy Butler's camo pants was another risky choice

BEST: Swin Cash's simple black dress looked sharp

WORST: Richard Sherman looked like he came straight from an afternoon at the mall

BEST: Sydney Leroux shows how to wear colour without being too loud

WORST: Hannah Storm looks great but she also reminds everybody to make sure the clothes are not see-through

BEST: George Wilson's outfit was simple and fit well. If all else fail, simple clothes that fit are the way to go.

WORST: Skier Rory Bushfield took casual to a new level

BEST: Cortez Allen took a chance by going all-white, but it worked

WORST: Randall Cobb's shirt had zippers on the shoulders for reasons that are not clear

Now check out some of baseball's stars when they were younger

Here's What Baseball's Biggest Stars Looked Like When Their Careers Started

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.