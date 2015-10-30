PHOTOS: The beach shack winner of the people’s choice at the Australia's architecture awards

Villa Marittima. Robin Williams Architects. Image: DeanBradley

A coastal home, with magnificent ocean views and a glass-walled swimming pool, has won the crowd vote at Australia’s national architecture awards.

Villa Marittima, by Robin Williams Architect and built at St Andrews Beach in Victoria, was selected as the People’s Choice from the 11 residential projects.

According to the judges who gave the project a Victorian Architecture Award:

“This home presents a memorable series of living experiences which arise from unique architectural responses to site, brief and the surrounding landscape. A simple rectangular plan on a standard sized block is split in two by an efficient central service spine – one half ramped and one flat. Movement between levels is entirely via the ramp which gradually orchestrates a shifting view from sky to horizon to shore, gradually revealing the drama of the landscape beyond.”

The winners of the National Architecture Awards will be announced Thursday next week in Brisbane.

Here’s a close look at Villa Marittima. The house levels are connected by ramps:

The swimming pool

Robin Williams Architects. Villa Marittima. Image: Dean Bradley

The bathroom

Robin Williams Architects. Villa Marittima. Image: Dean Bradley

Inside

Robin Williams Architects. Villa Marittima. Image: Dean Bradley

Outside

Robin Williams Architects. Villa Marittima.

In the distance

Robin Williams Architects. Villa Marittima.

