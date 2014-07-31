PHOTOS: The Award Winning Buildings Created By Australian Architects Overseas

The Australian Institute of Architects’ has announced the winners of the 2014 International Architecture Awards celebrating the work of Australians abroad.
Five awards and six commendations spanning public, residential, commercial, interior and small project architecture were given by a jury led by 2013 Institute Gold Medallist, Peter Wilson.
Denton Corker Marshall’s Stonehenge Exhibition and Visitor Centre received an Award for Public Architecture.
“This is a building that does justice to a UNESCO World Heritage site; its lightness and reversibility giving dignity to the solidity and timelessness of the standing stones 2.4 km away beyond the horizon,” Jury Chair Peter Wilson said of the Melbourne architects.
Public Architecture Commendations were presented to Binus Kindergarten and Primary School by Denton Corker Marshall Jakarta (PT Duta Cermat Mandiri) and Phoenix Valley Youth Palace and Grand Theatre by studio505.
Kerry Hill Architects dominated the Residential Architecture category receiving an Award for The Sukhothai Residences in Bangkok and a Commendation for Urban Suites.
WOHA’s highly acclaimed PARKROYAL on Pickering, Singapore, was further applauded with an Award for Commercial Architecture, “achieving a fine balance of the natural and the cultural,” the jury said.
The Interior Architecture category belonged to Queensland’s BVN Donovan Hill with the jury presenting ASB North Wharf an Award and recognising the Regional Terminal at Christchurch Airport, a joint development between Air New Zealand and Christchurch International Airport and completed in association with Jasmax, with a Commendation.
[email protected] by Marra and Yeh Architects got the award for Small Project Architecture.
The five projects honoured with an International Award now progress to the National Architecture Awards to be announced in November in Darwin and will compete for the Jørn Utzon Award for International Architecture.
The winners:
PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE – Stonehenge Exhibition + Visitor Centre by Denton Corker Marshall. Commendation – Binus Kindergarten and Primary School by Denton Corker Marshall Jakarta (PT Duta Cermat Mandiri). Commendation – Phoenix Valley Youth Palace & Grand Theatre by studio505
RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE – The Sukhothai Residences by Kerry Hill Architects. Commendation – Urban Suites by Kerry Hill Architects
COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE – PARKROYAL on Pickering, Singapore by WOHA Commendation – Asia Square by Denton Corker Marshall
INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE – ASB North Wharf by BVN Donovan Hill. Commendation – Regional Terminal at Christchurch Airport, a joint development between Air New Zealand and Christchurch International Airport by BVN Donovan Hill in association with Jasmax.
SMALL PROJECT ARCHITECTURE – [email protected] by Marra + Yeh Architects. Commendation – Kunshan Modular Pavilions by Brearley Architects + Urbanists (B.A.U.)
