PHOTOS: The Award Winning Buildings Created By Australian Architects Overseas

The Parkroyal Hotel on Pickering in Singapore by architects WOHA.

The Australian Institute of Architects’ has announced the winners of the 2014 International Architecture Awards celebrating the work of Australians abroad.

Five awards and six commendations spanning public, residential, commercial, interior and small project architecture were given by a jury led by 2013 Institute Gold Medallist, Peter Wilson.

Denton Corker Marshall’s Stonehenge Exhibition and Visitor Centre received an Award for Public Architecture.

Denton Corker Marshall’s Stonehenge Exhibition + Visitor Centre .

“This is a building that does justice to a UNESCO World Heritage site; its lightness and reversibility giving dignity to the solidity and timelessness of the standing stones 2.4 km away beyond the horizon,” Jury Chair Peter Wilson said of the Melbourne architects.

Public Architecture Commendations were presented to Binus Kindergarten and Primary School by Denton Corker Marshall Jakarta (PT Duta Cermat Mandiri) and Phoenix Valley Youth Palace and Grand Theatre by studio505.

Kerry Hill Architects dominated the Residential Architecture category receiving an Award for The Sukhothai Residences in Bangkok and a Commendation for Urban Suites.

WOHA’s highly acclaimed PARKROYAL on Pickering, Singapore, was further applauded with an Award for Commercial Architecture, “achieving a fine balance of the natural and the cultural,” the jury said.

The Interior Architecture category belonged to Queensland’s BVN Donovan Hill with the jury presenting ASB North Wharf an Award and recognising the Regional Terminal at Christchurch Airport, a joint development between Air New Zealand and Christchurch International Airport and completed in association with Jasmax, with a Commendation.

[email protected] by Marra and Yeh Architects got the award for Small Project Architecture.

The five projects honoured with an International Award now progress to the National Architecture Awards to be announced in November in Darwin and will compete for the Jørn Utzon Award for International Architecture.

The winners:

PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE – Stonehenge Exhibition + Visitor Centre by Denton Corker Marshall. Commendation – Binus Kindergarten and Primary School by Denton Corker Marshall Jakarta (PT Duta Cermat Mandiri). Commendation – Phoenix Valley Youth Palace & Grand Theatre by studio505

Stonehenge Exhibition and Visitors Centre by Melbourne’s Denton Corker Marshal architects

RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE – The Sukhothai Residences by Kerry Hill Architects. Commendation – Urban Suites by Kerry Hill Architects

The Sukhothai Residences in Bangkok by Kerry Hill Architects.

COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE – PARKROYAL on Pickering, Singapore by WOHA Commendation – Asia Square by Denton Corker Marshall

The PARKROYAL on Pickering Singapore by WOHA.

INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE – ASB North Wharf by BVN Donovan Hill. Commendation – Regional Terminal at Christchurch Airport, a joint development between Air New Zealand and Christchurch International Airport by BVN Donovan Hill in association with Jasmax.

ASB North Wharf in Auckland by BVN Donovan Hill.

SMALL PROJECT ARCHITECTURE – [email protected] by Marra + Yeh Architects. Commendation – Kunshan Modular Pavilions by Brearley Architects + Urbanists (B.A.U.)

[email protected] in the deep jungle of Borneo. Marra and Yeh Architects

