PHOTOS: The Australian Navy Has A New Helicopter Warship That Can Fly Up To Six Choppers At Once

The NUSHIP Canberra sailed into Sydney Harbour this morning, headed for her new home berth at Fleet Base East, Woolloomooloo, Sydney.
At 27,000 tonnes the impressive vessel can cut through the ocean at more than 20 knots and carrying over 1,000 personnel, a full medical facility and up to six helicopters at any one time.
The ship is fitted with a multi-spot flight deck and is the first of two Canberra class LHDs to be delivered to the Australian Navy.
She will be commissioned HMAS Canberra in a formal ceremony on 28 November in Sydney.
Here are some photos of the giant warship as it entered Sydney Harbour earlier today.
Commonwealth of Australia - Australian Defence Image Library
Commonwealth of Australia - Australian Defence Image Library
Commonwealth of Australia - Australian Defence Image Library
Commonwealth of Australia - Australian Defence Image Library
Commonwealth of Australia - Australian Defence Image Library
Commonwealth of Australia - Australian Defence Image Library
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.