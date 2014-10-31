PHOTOS: The Australian Navy Has A New Helicopter Warship That Can Fly Up To Six Choppers At Once

The NUSHIP Canberra sailed into Sydney Harbour this morning, headed for her new home berth at Fleet Base East, Woolloomooloo, Sydney.

At 27,000 tonnes the impressive vessel can cut through the ocean at more than 20 knots and carrying over 1,000 personnel, a full medical facility and up to six helicopters at any one time.

The ship is fitted with a multi-spot flight deck and is the first of two Canberra class LHDs to be delivered to the Australian Navy.

She will be commissioned HMAS Canberra in a formal ceremony on 28 November in Sydney.

Here are some photos of the giant warship as it entered Sydney Harbour earlier today.

The commissioning of HMAS Canberra is a major milestone for the Australian Navy

She will be home-based at Fleet Base East, Port Jackson

Crew can be landed ashore by LHD landing craft and helicopters

The on-board medical facility would rival some regional hospitals

The LHDs provide one of the most capable air-land-sea amphibious systems in the world

She will be crewed by 400 personnel from Navy, Army and Air Force

NUSHIP Canberra departed BAE Systems dock yard in Williamstown

