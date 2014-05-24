PHOTOS: The Australian Home Of The Year

Western Australian builder Giorgi Exclusive Homes has won the Australian Home of the Year award from the Housing Industry Association and CSR.

A stunning mix of sophisticated elegance and architectural design impressed the judges.

Giorgi Exclusive Homes also won the award for the Australian Custom Built Home.

The resort style home is contemporary in design and perfectly suited to the Mediterranean climate of Perth.

The judges said:

The living spaces offer privacy and comfort between different zones. By taking advantage of its aspect, natural light and ventilation is abundant throughout the home. The stunning indoor/outdoor area is beautifully landscaped and offers a private escape from the outside world.

Awards are made in 21 categories

