PHOTOS: The ANZAC Service Was Dawnless In Antarctica

Lowering the flag at Scott Base. Photo: Isaac Pio – Antarctica New Zealand Tech Support

The ANZAC service in Antarctica was dawnless today because the frozen continent has entered four months of night.

At New Zealand’s Scott base, the ANZAC ceremony was held inside because it was negative 50 degrees in the wind outside.

Bobbie McSweeney, the Winter Chef, made traditional ANZAC biscuits

The youngest kiwi, Bobbie, and youngest Australian, Rhiana Jenkins, lowered the flag to half mast.

The Last Post was played by bugler Martin Robinson from nearby US base McMurdo Station.

US bugler Martin Robinson from the US McMurdo Station at Scott base playing The Last Post. Photo: Isaac Pio

