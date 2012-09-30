See What A Famed Syrian Market Looked Like Before It Was Destroyed By Fire

Photo: www.telegraph.co.uk

An famous souk in Aleppo, Syria was ravaged by fire today.The 14th-century marketplace was a UNESCO world heritage site that lived on as a thriving market and tourist attraction. But up to a thousand shops are thought to have been destroyed in a fire started amid heavy fighting between government forces and the Aleppo rebels.



Now the souq, along with other UNESCO sites, may have been destroyed. We tracked down pictures of this once beautiful place.

