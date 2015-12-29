PHOTOS: The aftermath of the Victorian bushfires along the Great Ocean Road

Photo: Tom Jacobs.

Residents are finally returning to affected areas of the Victorian bushfires along the Great Ocean Road.

The bushfires, which started two weekends ago by a lightning strike, carried on through Christmas and Boxing Day spanning more than 2,200 hectares.

While there were no reported fatalities, it is estimated that 116 homes have been destroyed in the bushfires in the seaside towns of Wye River and Separation Creek — the worst to hit Victoria since Black Saturday in 2009.

Emergency services began transporting residents back to their homes on Monday and are taking advantage of the cooler weather.

However, residents are still being warned of possible fires and flare-ups with temperatures expected to rise to 39 degrees Celsius on New Years Eve.

In the meantime, Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, has already arrived at the affected scene at Wye River to inspect the damage and to discuss the plan with emergency services.

Campbell Fuller from the Insurance Council of Australia spokesman estimates that insurance losses had already reached $53 million, as of midday Monday.

Here’s a look at the aftermath:

Resident Tom Jacobs took to Twitter shortly after the fires broke to assess the damage at Separation Creek. Tom Jacobs/ Twitter. Not only were hills heavily burned but vineyards were completely destroyed. Tom Jacobs/ Twitter. While temperatures have eased, Victoria has been put on high alert with fears that bushfires will pick up on New Years Eve as temperatures hit 39 degrees. Tom Jacobs/ Twitter. Those who have lost their homes have been entitled to access $32,500 in payment with $1,300 in relief for basic necessities such as food, accommodation and repairs. Tom Jacobs/ Twitter. The Victorian government has already put in place a number of measures to help those affected with community meetings at the opening of a relief centre at Apollo Bay Leisure Centre. Tom Jacobs/ Twitter. If hot weather conditions continue, the bushfires are expected to continue into January and February. Lines down, hills burned. pic.twitter.com/Z3v7t711dO — Tom Jacobs (@TomPJacobs) December 26, 2015

