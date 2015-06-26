PHOTOS: The 2015 Argyle pink diamond tender

The Argyle Prima, a 1.20ct Pear Fancy Red diamond. Supplied.

The annual Argyle pink diamonds tender has been launched with an exclusive showing at the Sydney Opera House.

The 2015 Tender, known as the Connoisseur’s Collection, is made up of 65 diamonds weighing a total of 44.14 carats, including four fancy red diamonds which can attract bids of more than $1 million per carat.

Fancy Red diamond collection from the Argyle Pink Diamonds 2015 Tender. Supplied.

The collection includes five hero diamonds which have been individually named, inspired by the world of ballet in recognition of Argyle’s partnership with the Australian Ballet.

They are:

Argyle Prima – a 1.20 carat Fancy Red pear shaped diamond coveted for its unique combination of size, shape, colour and clarity which is rarely seen in the rarefied fancy coloured diamond world

Argyle Aurora – a 1.47 carat Fancy Red oval shaped diamond, named in honour of Princess Aurora from The Sleeping Beauty

Argyle Allegro – a 0.79 carat Fancy Red radiant shaped diamond, named after the brisk and lively ballet movement and reminiscent of the red colour dancing within this diamond

Argyle Spectre – a 1.93 carat Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink shield shaped diamond. The vibrant pink colour and strong shape of this diamond is inspired by the ballet Le Spectre de la rose

Argyle Élevé – 1.44 carat Fancy Intense Pink emerald shaped diamond, inspired by the ballet movement of rising high without bending and reflecting of the perfect long lines and elegance of the emerald shape.

The 2015 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender will have viewings in Sydney, Hong Kong, New York and Perth. Bids close on October 21.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.