Here's Everything You Missed From The ESPY Awards Last Night

Photo: ESPN

On the slowest sports day of the year, your options were, Dwight Howard rumours, the triple-A All-Star game, or ESPN’s ESPY Awards.On the one hand, the award show does help raise money for the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research. But the awards themselves seem like a concoction by ESPN to showoff how many cool friends they have.



Still, it is always fun to see the athletes off the fields and courts, and out of their uniforms. And when that happens, funny and entertaining things are bound to happen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.