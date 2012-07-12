These Pictures Will Make You Pray The Dust Bowl Isn't Returning

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Great Depression was bad, but perhaps the worst crisis in 1930s America was the Dust Bowl.Long droughts and poor farming techniques caused soil in the Midwest to turn into dust. This dust blew in large storms across across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and other Great Plains states, destroying farmland and forcing residents to flee. These unfortunate farmers moved west to places like California and became poor sharecroppers.
With warnings that dustbowl conditions are returning, we pulled some harrowing images from the Library Of Congress.
This may look like a snow drift, but it's actually a gigantic mound of dust enveloping these houses near Liberal, Kansas.
Some people tried to make it work, like this man trying to build a fence to prevent more dust from coming into their farm in Cimarron County, Oklahoma. But it was no use.
This area near Dalhart, Texas used to be rich, lush farmland but has been rendered useless by the dust.
Wicked dust storms, like this one in Stratford, Texas, drove hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.
This son of an Oklahoma farmer is being forced to abandon his home because his father's farm was engulfed by dust.
This Dust Bowl refugee has taken all his possessions and was headed north from California up to Oregon, where he hoped to start a new life.
These four families took everything they had from Texas and set up shop at a roadside refugee camp in Calipatria, California.
There were many camps just like this across California, which became the new normal for so many victims of the Dust Bowl era.
