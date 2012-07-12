These Pictures Will Make You Pray The Dust Bowl Isn't Returning

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Great Depression was bad, but perhaps the worst crisis in 1930s America was the Dust Bowl.Long droughts and poor farming techniques caused soil in the Midwest to turn into dust. This dust blew in large storms across across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and other Great Plains states, destroying farmland and forcing residents to flee. These unfortunate farmers moved west to places like California and became poor sharecroppers.



With warnings that dustbowl conditions are returning, we pulled some harrowing images from the Library Of Congress.

