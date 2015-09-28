16 photos that will make you want to travel to the Philippines

TripAdvisor Ariel’s Point is an easy day trip from Boracay.

The Philippines are a group of over 7,000 islands in the Western Pacific.

It’s the ultimate paradise for beach bums, divers, and adventurers.

The country offers a vast array of waterfalls, lagoons, caves, and beaches, among other attractions.

Keep scrolling for some of the Philippine’s must sees.

Lake Kayangan is one of Coron Island's most popular attractions thanks to its stunningly crystal clear green water. After the ten minute climb it takes to get there, chances are you won't be able to resist a swim in the cove, which is surrounded by mountains and greenery. LoloStock / Shutterstock The Mayon volcano or Mount Mayon sits on Luzon Island above the Albay Gulf and is the Philippines' most active volcano. Mount Mayon's perfect symmetry makes it a beautiful and intriguing sight. Art Phaneuf Photography / Shutterstock The tower of the Cagsawa Church, an 18th-century Franciscan church, is the only ruin of the church that remains, and it sits against the backdrop of the Moyan volcano. It has been said that the church was destroyed when the volcano erupted in 1814, however this has since been disputed. saiko3p / Shutterstock The less than 1,500 inhabitants of the village of Batad live nestled among the rich green Ifugao rice terraces. There are no roads that lead into the village, but the trek is worth it because the views from the rice terraces' narrow trails are nothing like you've ever seen before. Frolova_Elena / Shutterstock Boracay boasts White Beach and Yapak Beach, two of the best and most visited vacation spots in the Philippines. But if you're looking for a more secluded getaway, Boracay offers plenty of those as well -- think bright soft sand bordered by turquoise waters. Shutterstock / Ekaterina Pokrovsky The majestic Tumalog Falls are a must see in the town of Oslob on the island of Cebu. It's nature at its best: clear water cascading over levels of moss-covered rock surrounded by a quiet forest. Heart_Sy / TripAdvisor The Sumaguing Cave is not far from the town of Sagada on the island of Luzon and is home to many unique rock formations that make for good exploring. jmtheadventurous / TripAdvisor An easy day trip from Boracay, Ariel's Point is reached by boat and offers cliff jumping for more adventurous travellers, as well as snorkelling and kayaking. TripAdvisor Busuanga Island is the largest island in the Calamian group of islands which are part of the Philippine's Palawan province. Some of the island's homes look out onto a breathtaking view like this. theskaman306 / Shutterstock Tarsiers are small primates with unusually large eyes -- each eye is equivalent to the size and weight of its brain. They are found in Southeast Asia, but this one was photographed on the island of Cebu. outcast85 / Shutterstock El Nido is a tiny town on the coast of the island of Palawan. Its amazing beaches are found among limestone and marble cliffs and peaceful lagoons. leoks / Shutterstock The city of Manila is the capital of the Philippines. The city sits on the bay on the island of Luzon. r.nagy / Shutterstock A perfect example of some of Manila's Spanish architecture, Malate Church was built in the baroque style, and is one of the oldest churches in the Philippines. Tappasan Phurisamrit / Shutterstock The colourful Aliwan Festival takes place every year in Manila. Groups from different cultural festivals all converge and participate in a dance parade, beauty pageant, and float competition. Tony Magdaraog / Shutterstock A geological formation that's found in the Philippines' Bohol province, the Chocolate Hills are oddly shaped hills. There are at least 1,300 of them, but any other information on the formation remains somewhat of a mystery. Rasti Sedlak / Shutterstock

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.