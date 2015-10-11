15 photos that will make you want to travel to Indonesia

Shutterstock/Zephyr_p The Pura Ulun Danu Bratan temple sits on Lake Bratan in Bali.

Indonesia is made up of more than 17,000 islands and is home to striking mountains, beaches, volcanoes, and rainforests.

We’ve put together a collection of photos of some of the country’s most awe-inspiring natural and cultural sites that will leave you yearning to explore them in person.

From crystal clear volcanic lakes to ethereal floating temples, here are 15 pictures that will make you want to travel to Indonesia.

