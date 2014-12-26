21 Photos That Will Make You Want To Travel To Cuba

ShutterstockVaradero, Cuba.
Last week, the US announced major policy changes that will move towards normalizing relations between the US and Cuba.
These changes will make it easier for Americans to travel to Cuba — and that is great news for Americans, because Cuba is full of gorgeous beaches, historic architecture, and incredible natural landscapes teeming with wildlife.
In many ways, the city feels like it's stuck in a time warp. There are classic American cars all over Havana that date back to the 1950s and '60s.
There are also some incredible waterfalls near here, like the Vegas grande waterfall in Topes de Collante park.
