13 stunning photos that show why Oman is the next big destination for luxury travellers

Nestled between the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen, Oman is rich with history and gorgeous landscapes that change from desert to mountains all the way out to its gorgeous coastline.
Oman’s Ministry of Tourism recently announced a plan that would make the tourism industry a major source of income for the country by 2040. The plan calls for the creation of 80,000 rooms — in the form of hotels, vacation homes, and integrated tourism complex rooms — throughout the country. Luxury brands like Anantara Hotels, which has already opened two resorts there, are claiming the country’s culture and unique topography are a huge draw for travellers.
Open to tourists since the 1980s, Oman’s peak travel season runs from October through April, when its Mediterranean climate averages a comfortable 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
Between its beaches, sand dunes, and gorgeous architecture, Oman is a beautiful sight to see. Members of the photo-sharing app EyeEm have captured these stunning shots during their visits there.
Oman has plenty of archaeological sites to see on your visit, including the country's first capital, Qalhat City.
The desert of Sharqiya, known as Wahiba to the locals, is one of Oman's most beautiful landscapes. Tourists can stay in tents and take tours from local guides.
In some parts of Oman, the temperature can get up to 129 degrees Fahrenheit during the hot season, which lasts from May to October.
This monument is a giant replica of an incense burner, and it sits in the popular Riyam Park in Muscat.
Just off the shore of the mainland lies the Daymaniyat Islands, where visitors can go diving and snorkelling.
The Bimmah Sinkhole is also a popular destination for those who want to swim in its clear waters. It's located in Hawiyat Najm Park.
