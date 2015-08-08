27 photos from Business Insider readers that will make you want to travel

In June, we announced our first ever Instagram contest. We asked readers to submit incredible pictures of spectacular views around the world with the hashtag #BIbestviews.
Because we received so many entries, we decided to break down the winners into different categories.
We’ve already announced the best beaches, cityscapes, and mountain views, but here we present the winners of the general travel category.
These images have us gazing at our screens, and jotting down new places to add to our travel bucket lists.
Congratulations to all those selected, and thanks for your submissions!
@misvincent wants to know if you're brave enough to cross the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, which is suspended 100 feet above sea level, in Northern Ireland.
Width: 658px
If you're afraid of heights, don't go on the cable car overlooking Langkawi Island, in Malaysia, like @trentniino did.
You can almost feel the heat rising from roads near Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada, captured by @coreyrome.
