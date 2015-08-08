27 photos from Business Insider readers that will make you want to travel

In June, we announced our first ever Instagram contest. We asked readers to submit incredible pictures of spectacular views around the world with the hashtag #BIbestviews.

Because we received so many entries, we decided to break down the winners into different categories.

We’ve already announced the best beaches, cityscapes, and mountain views, but here we present the winners of the general travel category.

These images have us gazing at our screens, and jotting down new places to add to our travel bucket lists.

Congratulations to all those selected, and thanks for your submissions!

@misvincent wants to know if you're brave enough to cross the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, which is suspended 100 feet above sea level, in Northern Ireland. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/36IKeEs7GA/embed/ Width: 658px @misvincent took a Game of Thrones-themed Winterfell Tour while in Northern Ireland. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/34IrwxM7OY/embed/ Width: 658px @tara_king_author spotted this piece of art on the roadside in Longford, Ireland. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zxumyuj-Gl/embed/ Width: 658px @tytyhew came upon this herd of sheep in Wales. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/jf_W4knw1n/embed/ Width: 658px @tara_king_author got this spooky shot in Castlebar, Ireland. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/xmy6p0D-HZ/embed/ Width: 658px @misvincent explored deep into Tollymore Forest Park in Ireland. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/37OvKRs7Gq/embed/ Width: 658px According to @misvincent Ireland is simply 'grand.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/38rrkFM7BR/embed/ Width: 658px @yanadelman captured Edinburgh, Scotland on a clear day. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/sKaUW_ORvE/embed/ Width: 658px @staceybethkatz strolled through Kronenburgerpark in the Netherlands. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4BdqiTGGIM/embed/ Width: 658px @t3hr explored through the walkways of Assisi, Italy. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/bMYZIfQKHm/embed/ Width: 658px The colourful houses of Nyhavn in Copenhagen, captured by @tytyhew Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/e0Ss_Lnw9a/embed/ Width: 658px @ypizzle was at Lake Brienz in Switzerland. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3iG49SAJ4R/embed/ Width: 658px @trentniino got this fabulous view of the Great Sphinx and the Pyramids in Egypt. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/xPfVC3KmUf/embed/ Width: 658px @ahmadjawed dived right into the waters in Soon Valley, Pakistan. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/pllJTxPira/embed/ Width: 658px @schwenkenstein took a tour of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0bB2b3KlHE/embed/ Width: 658px If you're afraid of heights, don't go on the cable car overlooking Langkawi Island, in Malaysia, like @trentniino did. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/34n1ohqmXD/embed/ Width: 658px @bswingley visited the beautiful Buddhist temple, Wat Pho in Bangkok. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2OpICIpchX/embed/ Width: 658px @tatemh snapped a pic of the fish in a pond in Shanghai. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/sg5buYChCw/embed/ Width: 658px Over in Tokyo, @trentniino bought some fresh fish at the Tsukiji fish market. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3Sf_UHKmQU/embed/ Width: 658px @alijardine under the towering bamboo forest in Kyoto, Japan. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2jC1NggedQ/embed/ Width: 658px @s.x.anne captured this beautiful scene in Palmdale, California. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/30K9S4mJBE/embed/ Width: 658px @tytyhew explores the Historic District of the Venice Canal, in California. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3c4BXknw1D/embed/ Width: 658px This magnificent view of Yosemite Falls is brought to you by @alijardine. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3P47YYAeSU/embed/ Width: 658px Another picturesque view of the Venice Canal from @tytyhew. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/206uFtnw_v/embed/ Width: 658px You can almost feel the heat rising from roads near Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada, captured by @coreyrome. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2ZaN1MHDKZ/embed/ Width: 658px Our last stop is Palo Duro Canyon in Texas, taken by @tytyhew. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/plnRuhHw62/embed/ Width: 658px

