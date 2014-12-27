PHOTOS: Thailand Commemorates The 10-Year Anniversary Of The Boxing Day Tsunami

The Remembrance Ceremony: Ten Years on. Photo: Borja Sanchez-Trillo/ Getty.

Yesterday marked the 10-year anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami that hit Thailand on Boxing Day in 2004.

230,000 people, from fourteen countries, died in the disaster which inundated coastal communities with waves up to 30 metres high.

26 Australians died.

The tsunami was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

A remembrance ceremony was held at Khao Lak, at the police boat T813 which was swept two kilometres inland during the tsunami and left in place as a national memorial.

Australia’s Ambassador to Thailand, Paul Robilliard, attended with representatives from the Australian Federal Police, who helped with victim identification.

Beautiful and tragic photos have been taken at the commemoration, here are some of the most moving.

Locals and foreigners commemorate the deceased 10 years after the Indian Ocean tsunami. Foreigners place candles on the memorial during a prayer. A man stands alone and reflects. Candles are placed at the Police Boat T813. Attendees take a moment to remember those lost in the disaster. Thai military hold candles in remembrance. The Police Boat T813. Thailand's Prime Minister General, Prayuth Chan-Ocha, observe a minute's silence during the Remembrance Ceremony. An attendee holds a picture of a loved one lost in the tsunami. Each country is remembered. Memorial wreaths from the countries who lost citizens. People wait to place flowers at the Tsunami Memorial Wall near Mai Khao Beach.

