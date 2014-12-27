PHOTOS: Thailand Commemorates The 10-Year Anniversary Of The Boxing Day Tsunami

Yesterday marked the 10-year anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami that hit Thailand on Boxing Day in 2004.
230,000 people, from fourteen countries, died in the disaster which inundated coastal communities with waves up to 30 metres high.
26 Australians died.
The tsunami was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.
A remembrance ceremony was held at Khao Lak, at the police boat T813 which was swept two kilometres inland during the tsunami and left in place as a national memorial.
Australia’s Ambassador to Thailand, Paul Robilliard, attended with representatives from the Australian Federal Police, who helped with victim identification.
Beautiful and tragic photos have been taken at the commemoration, here are some of the most moving.
Thailand's Prime Minister General, Prayuth Chan-Ocha, observe a minute's silence during the Remembrance Ceremony.
