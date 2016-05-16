PHOTOS: Tech billionaire and Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes is selling the first home he ever bought

Mike Cannon-Brooke’s first home. Photo: Supplied.

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes is selling the first home he ever bought, in Sydney’s inner west.

The tech billionaire has listed his Lilyfield residence which he bought at the age of 24 — only two years after he and business partner Scott Farquhar teamed up to create software company Atlassian.

The three-bedroom converted warehouse comes with a rooftop deck and is expected to sell for $1.4 million when it goes on auction on June 11.

Earlier last year, Cannon-Brookes listed his warehouse mansion in Paddington for $9 million and sold it for around $10.5 million.

He is currently residing in a 1918-era mansion in Centennial Park with his family which he bought for $12 million.

Cannon-Brookes’ first home is being listed with William Phillips and Lincoln Westerman of BresicWhitney.

Here’s a closer look inside the property.

