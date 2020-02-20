An 8-year-old girl had an epic Target-themed birthday party inside an actual Target store

Rikki Jackson This Target-themed birthday nailed the details.

8-year-old Brayden Jackson had a Target-themed party inside of an Atlanta, Georgia, Target store.

The party guests wore actual Target name tags, drank Icees from the Target cafe, and had a scavenger hunt inside the store.

The birthday girl gave Target gift cards to the partygoers and got to use the register to scan her friends’ purchases.

The party was complete with Target-themed desserts, like cookies and cake pops.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Many shoppers love Target– but 8-year-old Brayden Jackson’s love for the chain runs so deep that she had a Target-themed birthday party that actually took place in her local Target store.

Insider spoke with Brayden’s aunt, Rikki Jackson, to find out more about this one-of-a-kind party that was inspired by the popular retailer.

Brayden and her mum are huge fans of Target, so it wasn’t a surprise that the party had a Target theme.

Rikki Jackson The kids each wore Target-inspired uniforms, too.

“[Brayden’s] love for Target definitely stemmed from her mum, Jessica. My sister has a serious Target addiction and, now, so does Brayden,” Brayden’s aunt, Rikki Jackson, told Insider. “Brayden will ask to go to Target just to walk around up and down the aisles for hours.”

So naturally, when she was asked what kind of birthday party she wanted, Brayden wanted a Target-themed one.

After hearing the birthday girl’s special request, Brayden’s family got to work mapping out all of the details.

Rikki Jackson Rikki Jackson said the management team seemed excited to host a party.

The first step was getting permission to host the party inside of the Camp Creek Marketplace Target in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rikki told Insider that Brayden’s mum, Jessica, reached out to management to get permission to host the party in the store, and that the Target team seemed enthusiastic about the idea.

According to Rikki, the employees at Target were “so welcoming and accommodating,” especially since this was their first in-store birthday party.

With the venue locked down, the family got to work on mapping out all of the details.

“We go all out for birthdays in my family so it was definitely a team effort,” Rikki said. “After we got the ‘go’ from Target, we were on … getting invites customised, ordering their uniforms and walkies, talking to our cake lady, and figuring out what we would do for entertainment.”

Rikki told Insider that the store’s manager, Albert, even gave the kids custom Target name tags.

Rikki Jackson The name tags completed the look.

Rikki said the party had plenty of special details, but one of her favourites came from the store’s manager, Albert, who made each child a customised Target name tag.

“I think that’s when we were all like, ‘Woah, this is happening, we really did it.’ They were so excited that they had the actual uniforms,” she said.

The party was complete with unique activities, including a scavenger hunt inside the store.

Rikki Jackson The kids were given lists of items to find.

Brayden’s family organised some special party games, including a scavenger hunt inside the Target store that involved finding specific items – and then putting them back on their proper shelves.

“All the items on the hunt were based around things that Brayden loves like ‘Frozen,’ Shopkins, and Power Rangers,” Rikki told Insider. “After they found their items, they had to do what every Target employee does: Put the items back in their rightful places.”

Each partygoer received a Target gift card and the birthday girl got to help her friends check out at the register.

Rikki Jackson The Target staff helped, of course.

As a part of the scavenger hunt, each partygoer received a $US10 Target gift card and was told to spend it on an item they wanted to take home as a party favour.

With the help of the store’s manager, Brayden got to check out all of her friends at register number eight, in honour of her 8th birthday.

Rikki told Insider that it was Brayden’s idea to get behind the register.

“Every little kid loves to play shop and Brayden is no different. She was so excited to use the scanner and bag up their goodies,” she added.

The cake, cookies, and other desserts were also inspired by the popular retailer.

Rikki Jackson The cake was topped with the birthday girl’s age.

To complete the party, the Jackson family had an array of Target-themed decorations and treats.

Offerings included cake pops from Starbucks that look like Target’s mascot, Bullseye, and custom a Target-themed cake and cookies from local bakeries.

Rikki told Insider that the bakeries who made the treats, Elayna’s Cake and Kandy Kreationz, made a point to change up the Target logo a bit because they were a bit worried about displaying copyrighted trademarks on their sweets.

Rikki said she thinks the shoppers in Target loved watching the party unfold.

Rikki Jackson The party occurred during Target’s normal hours.

Rikki’s favourite part of the celebration was seeing all of the shoppers’ reactions to the partygoers and birthday girl, since the event took place during the store’s normal operating hours.

“The last parts of the party were happening while traffic in the store started to pick up and just seeing the reactions of all the customers were priceless. People were like, ‘What’s going on? This is so cute!’ and even trying to get in Brayden’s register line to be checked out,” she told Insider.

And Rikki said she and her family also plan to go all out for Brayden’s birthday next year, no matter what the birthday girl’s interests are.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what she’s doing to love next year but whatever it is, we’ll definitely make it happen,” she added.

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.