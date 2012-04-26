Albert Pujols Struggled Again Last Night, Here's How The Rays Shut Him Down

Photo: Sun Sports

Albert Pujols struggled again last night, going 0-4 against David Price and the Tampa Bay Rays.Pujols is now hitless in his last 18 at bats, spanning more than four games. And 17 games, Pujols is hitting just .232 and is yet to hit a home run.



During last night’s game, Pujols appeared to be guessing at times, and is missing pitches that he should be crushing.

In reality, Pujols had some good pitches to hit, but he is just not taking advantage.

