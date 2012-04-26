Albert Pujols Struggled Again Last Night, Here's How The Rays Shut Him Down

Photo: Sun Sports
Albert Pujols struggled again last night, going 0-4 against David Price and the Tampa Bay Rays.Pujols is now hitless in his last 18 at bats, spanning more than four games. And 17 games, Pujols is hitting just .232 and is yet to hit a home run.
During last night’s game, Pujols appeared to be guessing at times, and is missing pitches that he should be crushing.
In reality, Pujols had some good pitches to hit, but he is just not taking advantage.
In the first inning, Pujols didn't help himself, swinging at the first pitch, a 94 mph 2-seam fastball tailing away
After starting with a fastball way outside in the seventh inning, Pujols took this fastball right down the middle. Old Pujols crushes this ball.
After another ball, way inside, Pujols took this fastball for a called strike, making the count two balls and two strikes
The eighth pitch Pujols has seen in the game, a changeup, is the first non-fastball. Look at how Pujols' front hip is pointing to left field.
After ball-three was way outside, Price came back inside with a fastball, but Pujols wasn't able to keep his hands inside
So with a full-count, Price came back with a changeup away, and again, Pujols' front hip is pointing towards left field, and he is left reaching for the pitch
In the ninth inning, Price started with a low curveball (ball 1), and a changeup away (ball 2) that was identical to the one Pujols hit for a flyball in the seventh. Price then gets a called strike with this changeup down in the zone.
Pujols' final pitch of the night was an 83 mph changeup down the middle. This should have been a 450-foot home run.
Here are the pitches Pujols swung at (from point of view of umpire). He should be crushing those fastballs (FT) on the left (inside) and driving the changeups (CH) to right-centre
FF=Four-seam fastball, FT=Two-seam fastball, FC=Cutter, CU=Curveball, CH=Changeup
And here are the pitches Pujols didn't swing at. There are two pitches down the middle that should have been hit hard
FF=Four-seam fastball, FT=Two-seam fastball, FC=Cutter, CU=Curveball, CH=Changeup
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.