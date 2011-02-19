The 19 Best Photographs Of The Year

Photo: World Press Photo
A record 108,059 images were submitted to the 54th World Press Photo Contest that judges news stories on nine different themes. The stand-out image of Bibi Aisha on a 2010 issue of Time Magazine by South Africa photographer Jodi Bieber won the world press photo of the year.David Burnett Jury chair said of the photo: “This could become one of those pictures – and we have maybe just 10 in our lifetime – where if somebody says “you know, that picture of a girl…”, you know exactly which one they’re talking about.”
Other winners include a shocking photo of a suicide jump in Budapest, a photo essay on the aftermath of the Haitian earthquake, a photo feature on amateur car racing in Mexico and one of the eruption of Mount Merapi. A warning to viewers, some of these images are disturbing.
World Press Photo of the Year: Jodi Bieber, South Africa, Institute for Artist Management/Goodman Gallery for Time magazine
Bibi Aisha, disfigured as punishment for fleeing her husband's house, Kabul, Afghanistan.
The winning picture shows Bibi Aisha, an 18-year-old woman from Oruzgan province in Afghanistan, who fled back to her family home from her husband's house, complaining of violent treatment. The Taliban arrived one night, demanding Bibi be handed over to face justice. After a Taliban commander pronounced his verdict, Bibi's brother-in-law held her down and her husband sliced off her ears and then cut off her nose. Bibi was abandoned, but later rescued by aid workers and the American military. After time in a women's refuge in Kabul, she was taken to America, where she received counseling and reconstructive surgery. Bibi Aisha now lives in the US.
Anti-government riots, Bangkok, Thailand, May.
Old Iron Market burns, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 18 January.
Haiti earthquake aftermath, 15-26 January. A man throws a dead body at the morgue of the general hospital, Port-au-Prince, 15 January.
Julian Assange, Founder of Wikileaks, London, 30 September.
Pakistan floods, August-September: Flood victims scramble for food as they battle the downwash from a Pakistan army helicopter during relief operations, Dadu, Pakistan, 13 September.
Netherlands Demy de Zeeuw is kicked in the face by Uruguay's Martin Cáceres during World Cup semi-final, Cape Town, 6 July.
Thomas Daley of Great Britain competes in the preliminary of the Men's 3m Springboard diving event during the Youth Olympics at Toa Payoh Swimming Complex, Singapore, 22 August.
Nguyen Thi Ly, 9, suffers from Agent Orange disabilities, Da Nang, Vietnam
Escape from Somalia, March: Four Somali refugees en route to Yemen sleep in the desert after travelling all night on muddy roads and in pouring rain, Somaliland, 15 March.
Man carries a shark through the streets of Mogadishu, Somalia, 23 September
2nd prize Arts and Entertainment Single: Davide Monteleone, Italy, Contrasto for The New York Times Style Magazine
Milan Fashion Week: Valeria Marini show.
The Flying Cholitas, Bolivia: Lucha libre (Bolivian wrestling) is one of the most popular sports in the country. Women wrestlers are known as cholitas and have in the last 10 years become popular in the sport. Here, Carmen Rosa and Yulia la Pacena perform in a benefit show to raise money for the bathrooms of a school in La Paz, Bolivia, 26 June.
Atlantic sailfish attack Spanish sardines, off Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico.
Whooper Swans at dawn, Hokkaido, Japan, January.
Kirill Lewerski, cadet on Russian tall ship Kruzenshtern
