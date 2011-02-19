The 19 Best Photographs Of The Year

Photo: World Press Photo

A record 108,059 images were submitted to the 54th World Press Photo Contest that judges news stories on nine different themes. The stand-out image of Bibi Aisha on a 2010 issue of Time Magazine by South Africa photographer Jodi Bieber won the world press photo of the year.David Burnett Jury chair said of the photo: “This could become one of those pictures – and we have maybe just 10 in our lifetime – where if somebody says “you know, that picture of a girl…”, you know exactly which one they’re talking about.”



Other winners include a shocking photo of a suicide jump in Budapest, a photo essay on the aftermath of the Haitian earthquake, a photo feature on amateur car racing in Mexico and one of the eruption of Mount Merapi. A warning to viewers, some of these images are disturbing.

World Press Photo of the Year: Jodi Bieber, South Africa, Institute for Artist Management/Goodman Gallery for Time magazine Bibi Aisha, disfigured as punishment for fleeing her husband's house, Kabul, Afghanistan. The winning picture shows Bibi Aisha, an 18-year-old woman from Oruzgan province in Afghanistan, who fled back to her family home from her husband's house, complaining of violent treatment. The Taliban arrived one night, demanding Bibi be handed over to face justice. After a Taliban commander pronounced his verdict, Bibi's brother-in-law held her down and her husband sliced off her ears and then cut off her nose. Bibi was abandoned, but later rescued by aid workers and the American military. After time in a women's refuge in Kabul, she was taken to America, where she received counseling and reconstructive surgery. Bibi Aisha now lives in the US. 1st prize Spot News Single: Péter Lakatos, Hungary, MTI Suicide jump, Budapest, Hungary, 22 May. 2nd prize Spot News Stories: Corentin Fohlen, France, Fedephoto Anti-government riots, Bangkok, Thailand, May. 1st prize General News Single: Riccardo Venturi, Italy, Contrasto Old Iron Market burns, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 18 January. 1st prize General News Stories: Olivier Laban-Mattei, France, Agence France-Presse Haiti earthquake aftermath, 15-26 January. A man throws a dead body at the morgue of the general hospital, Port-au-Prince, 15 January. 2nd prize People In The News Single: Seamus Murphy, Ireland, VII Photo Agency Julian Assange, Founder of Wikileaks, London, 30 September. 1st prize People In The News Stories: Daniel Berehulak, Australia, Getty Images Pakistan floods, August-September: Flood victims scramble for food as they battle the downwash from a Pakistan army helicopter during relief operations, Dadu, Pakistan, 13 September. 1st prize Sport Single: Mike Hutchings, South Africa, for Reuters Netherlands Demy de Zeeuw is kicked in the face by Uruguay's Martin Cáceres during World Cup semi-final, Cape Town, 6 July. 1st prize Sport Stories: Adam Pretty, Australia, Getty Images Sports portfolio Thomas Daley of Great Britain competes in the preliminary of the Men's 3m Springboard diving event during the Youth Olympics at Toa Payoh Swimming Complex, Singapore, 22 August. 2nd prize Contemporary Issues Single: Ed Kashi, USA, VII Photo Agency Nguyen Thi Ly, 9, suffers from Agent Orange disabilities, Da Nang, Vietnam 1st prize Contemporary Issues Stories: Ed Ou, Canada, Reportage by Getty Images Escape from Somalia, March: Four Somali refugees en route to Yemen sleep in the desert after travelling all night on muddy roads and in pouring rain, Somaliland, 15 March. 1st prize Daily Life Single: Omar Feisal, Somalia, for Reuters Man carries a shark through the streets of Mogadishu, Somalia, 23 September 1st prize Daily Life Stories: Martin Roemers, The Netherlands, Panos Pictures Metropolis. 2nd prize Arts and Entertainment Single: Davide Monteleone, Italy, Contrasto for The New York Times Style Magazine Milan Fashion Week: Valeria Marini show. 2nd prize Arts and Entertainment Stories: Daniele Tamagni, Italy The Flying Cholitas, Bolivia: Lucha libre (Bolivian wrestling) is one of the most popular sports in the country. Women wrestlers are known as cholitas and have in the last 10 years become popular in the sport. Here, Carmen Rosa and Yulia la Pacena perform in a benefit show to raise money for the bathrooms of a school in La Paz, Bolivia, 26 June. 2nd prize Nature Single: Reinhard Dirscherl, Germany, for Mare magazine Atlantic sailfish attack Spanish sardines, off Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. 2nd prize Nature Stories: Stefano Unterthiner, Italy, for National Geographic magazine Whooper Swans at dawn, Hokkaido, Japan, January. 2nd prize Portraits Single: Joost van den Broek, the Netherlands, de Volkskrant Kirill Lewerski, cadet on Russian tall ship Kruzenshtern 2nd prize Portraits Stories: Wolfram Hahn, Germany Self-portraits for social network.

