PHOTOS: Sydney's stunning Vivid Festival lights up the city

Vivid Sydney runs until June 8.

The world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas opened on Friday night when the seventh annual Vivid Sydney lit up the city.

Vivid Sydney 2015 features incredible light and sculpture displays in Circular Quay, including the Harbour Bridge and Opera House, as well as The Rocks, Walsh Bay, Darling Harbour, Pyrmont and Martin Place with more than 60 light installations, many of them interactive and designed to captivate children.

In 2015, the festival also expands to Chippendale, including the University of Sydney, and Chatswood. Around 1.5 million people are expected to come out and see the displays over 18 nights.

Vivid Sydney runs until Monday, 8 June. For more details on what to see and where, check out the website, or download the Vivid Sydney app.

In the meantime, here’s a taste of what you’ll see.

Street artist Monet at Customs House Photo: Destination NSW Customs House, Circular Quay Photo: Destination NSW Enchanted Sydney, Customs House Photo: Destination NSW Splendens, Circular Quay Photo: Destination NSW Piano Stairs, AMP, Circular Quay Photo: Destination NSW Light Origami, Alfred St, Circular Quay Photo: Destination NSW Swing Glow, First Fleet Park, Circular Quay Photo: Destination NSW Affinity, First Fleet Park Duck Duck Goose, First Fleet Park Photo: Destination NSW MonsterWorld, The Rocks Photo: Destination NSW MonsterWorld, The Rocks Photo: Destination NSW Dresses, The Rocks Photo: Destination NSW Street performers, The Rocks Photo: Destination NSW Mechanised Colour Assembly, Museum of Contemporary Art, Circular Quay Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW Arclight, Hickson Road Reserve Photo: Destination NSW Lightwell, an interactive display, Walsh Bay Photo: Simon Thomsen Tumbleweed, Walsh Bay Photo: Simon Thomsen Sydney Harbour Bridge from the Bar at the End of the Wharf, Walsh Bay Photo: Simon Thomsen Toy Shadows, Walsh Bay Photo: Destination NSW Living mural, Sydney Opera House Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW Living mural, Sydney Opera House Photo: James Horan/ Destination NSW Sydney from the Harbour Bridge Photo: James Horan/Destination NS Sydney Opera House Mural Photo: Destination NSW You Are Here, Park Hyatt Wharf Photo: Destination NSW Darling Harbour water and laser light show Photo: Destination NSW Darling Harbour laser fountain and fireworks Photo: Destination NSW The Star, Pyrmont Photo: Destination NSW Mission Control, The Star, Pyrmont Photo: Destination NSW Mission Control, The Star Photo: Destination NSW Streets Ahead, Central Park Photo: Destination NSW Streets Ahead, Central Park Photo: Destination NSW Trancendence, Martin Place Photo: Destination NSW Robotanic, Martin Place Photo: Destination NSW Game of Drones, Martin Place Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW The Electric Canvas, University of Sydney Photo: Destination NSW Jellyfish chandeliers, Chatswood Photo: Destination NSW Jellyfish chandeliers, Chatswood Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW Norbert the nautilus, Chatswood Photo: Destination NSW The Nautilus and the sea, Chatswood Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW The Nautilus and the sea, Chatswood Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW Vivid Sydney from the Harbour bridge Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW

