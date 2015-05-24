PHOTOS: Sydney's stunning Vivid Festival lights up the city

The world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas opened on Friday night when the seventh annual Vivid Sydney lit up the city.
Vivid Sydney 2015 features incredible light and sculpture displays in Circular Quay, including the Harbour Bridge and Opera House, as well as The Rocks, Walsh Bay, Darling Harbour, Pyrmont and Martin Place with more than 60 light installations, many of them interactive and designed to captivate children.
In 2015, the festival also expands to Chippendale, including the University of Sydney, and Chatswood. Around 1.5 million people are expected to come out and see the displays over 18 nights.
Vivid Sydney runs until Monday, 8 June. For more details on what to see and where, check out the website, or download the Vivid Sydney app.
In the meantime, here’s a taste of what you’ll see.
