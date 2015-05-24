PHOTOS: Sydney's stunning Vivid Festival lights up the city

Simon Thomsen
Vivid Sydney runs until June 8. Photo: Destination NSW.

The world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas opened on Friday night when the seventh annual Vivid Sydney lit up the city.

Vivid Sydney 2015 features incredible light and sculpture displays in Circular Quay, including the Harbour Bridge and Opera House, as well as The Rocks, Walsh Bay, Darling Harbour, Pyrmont and Martin Place with more than 60 light installations, many of them interactive and designed to captivate children.

In 2015, the festival also expands to Chippendale, including the University of Sydney, and Chatswood. Around 1.5 million people are expected to come out and see the displays over 18 nights.

Vivid Sydney runs until Monday, 8 June. For more details on what to see and where, check out the website, or download the Vivid Sydney app.

In the meantime, here’s a taste of what you’ll see.

Street artist Monet at Customs House

Photo: Destination NSW

Customs House, Circular Quay

Photo: Destination NSW

Enchanted Sydney, Customs House

Photo: Destination NSW

Splendens, Circular Quay

Photo: Destination NSW

Piano Stairs, AMP, Circular Quay

Photo: Destination NSW

Light Origami, Alfred St, Circular Quay

Photo: Destination NSW

Swing Glow, First Fleet Park, Circular Quay

Photo: Destination NSW

Affinity, First Fleet Park

Duck Duck Goose, First Fleet Park

Photo: Destination NSW

MonsterWorld, The Rocks

Photo: Destination NSW

MonsterWorld, The Rocks

Photo: Destination NSW

Dresses, The Rocks

Photo: Destination NSW

Street performers, The Rocks

Photo: Destination NSW

Mechanised Colour Assembly, Museum of Contemporary Art, Circular Quay

Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW

Arclight, Hickson Road Reserve

Photo: Destination NSW

Lightwell, an interactive display, Walsh Bay

Photo: Simon Thomsen

Tumbleweed, Walsh Bay

Photo: Simon Thomsen

Sydney Harbour Bridge from the Bar at the End of the Wharf, Walsh Bay

Photo: Simon Thomsen

Toy Shadows, Walsh Bay

Photo: Destination NSW

Living mural, Sydney Opera House

Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW

Living mural, Sydney Opera House

Photo: James Horan/ Destination NSW

Sydney from the Harbour Bridge

Photo: James Horan/Destination NS

Sydney Opera House Mural

Photo: Destination NSW

You Are Here, Park Hyatt Wharf

Photo: Destination NSW

Darling Harbour water and laser light show

Photo: Destination NSW

Darling Harbour laser fountain and fireworks

Photo: Destination NSW

The Star, Pyrmont

Photo: Destination NSW

Mission Control, The Star, Pyrmont

Photo: Destination NSW

Mission Control, The Star

Photo: Destination NSW

Streets Ahead, Central Park

Photo: Destination NSW

Streets Ahead, Central Park

Photo: Destination NSW

Trancendence, Martin Place

Photo: Destination NSW

Robotanic, Martin Place

Photo: Destination NSW

Game of Drones, Martin Place

Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW

The Electric Canvas, University of Sydney

Photo: Destination NSW

Jellyfish chandeliers, Chatswood

Photo: Destination NSW

Jellyfish chandeliers, Chatswood

Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW

Norbert the nautilus, Chatswood

Photo: Destination NSW

The Nautilus and the sea, Chatswood

Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW

The Nautilus and the sea, Chatswood

Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW

Vivid Sydney from the Harbour bridge

Photo: James Horan/Destination NSW

