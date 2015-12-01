PHOTOS: Sydney's spectacular new rooftop bar

The view from the Hotel Palisade’s rooftop bar towards the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The Hotel Palisade beside Sydney’s historic Rocks area has sprung back to life back to life after seven years of dormancy with an amazing rooftop bar.

The Henry Deane cocktail bar, named after the 20th century engineer responsible for electrifying Sydney’s tram network and the Trans-Australian railway, takes up the fourth and fifth levels of the century-old pub he built a century ago and offers incredible 360-degree views of the city, harbour and bridge.

It’s still a pub on the ground floor, albeit gussied up by Sydney designer Sibella Court, host of the ABC TV series Restoration Australia, who is responsible for the hotel’s sleek new look.

The middle floors are about to open as a boutique hotel, and the top levels are now up and running as a smart cocktail bar and restaurant with fun, snacky contemporary menu from charcuterie and cheeses to sardines on toast, and barramundi with lentils. Downstairs there’s smart pub grub such as a chicken and tarragon pie.

The cocktails include a smart negroni and stone fruit cobbler with Manzanilla sherry, peach shrub and pecan and prosecco, while the short, and reasonably affordable wine list features plenty of champagnes, including a $50 glass of 2006 Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque.

And the views over Sydney from what, a century earlier, was briefly the city’s tallest building, are still priceless.

Palisade Hotel, 35 Bettington Street, Millers Point, Sydney.



The hotel was built 100 years ago for the waterfront workers of the area, but closed in 2008. Designer Sibella Court is responsible for the hotel's look, including the upstairs bar, Henry Deane The pub will also have 9 rooms and function as a boutique hotel from this month. It's being run by Paulina Soto and Natalie Ghosn, who both worked at for the Merivale Group. There are two private rooms on the fourth floor, The Push and The Linnean Rooms for 15–20 guests As well as being a cocktail lounge, Henry Deane has its own kitchen open for lunch and dinner Tuesday – Saturday and Sunday lunch

